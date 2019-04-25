Mobilearth Signs Bank of Saint Lucia for Mobile Apps and Online Banking

Mobilearth Launches Mobile Apps and Online Banking with BoSL Mobilearth Signs up Bank of Saint Lucia

Mobilearth Signs Bank of Saint Lucia as their newest Omni-Channel Client.

Customers will gravitate to a financial institution that lets them do banking on their schedule with their channel of choice.” — Tia Lee, CEO of Mobilearth

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilearth , a leader in innovative apps for both customers and employees, has signed the Bank of Saint Lucia as their newest omni-channel client with mobile apps, online banking and text channels for their customers.“The demands of our customers continue to change, and delivering quality solutions with greater convenience and value is our priority. The Bank remains committed to investing in and leveraging innovative technology to create exceptional customer experiences. Mobilearth offers a compelling solution in support of this direction, and we are pleased to be able to offer our customers an enhanced online and mobile banking experience to meet these changing needs.” – Lyndon Arnold, Deputy Managing Director – Operations, Bank of Saint LuciaMobilearth offers a multi-channel approach with full integration so customers can use any or all of the channels with the same login credentials.Paperless processes for applications, orders and forms give customers the ability to serve themselves digitally at their convenience; employees can seamlessly step in to assist when needed. Additional features like wires, payroll processing, petty cash ordering and secure messaging means both business and retail banking customers will have more control over their accounts and be able to do more for themselves.“Everyone wants more features and convenience when doing their banking on mobile apps or online” states Tia Lee, CEO of Mobilearth. “Customers will gravitate to a financial institution that lets them do banking on their schedule with their channel of choice."About Bank of Saint Lucia:Bank of Saint Lucia Limited (BOSL) is a solid, reputable Saint Lucian financial institution, which is committed to delivering innovative banking products and services. The Bank remains resolute in delivering value to its customers, in keeping with its mission statement, “We are the bank of choice, dedicated to meeting the needs and aspirations of our people in a professional and efficient manner.” BOSL currently operates 5 branches, a special service center, an exchange bureau, and has an extensive convenience banking network with 28 ATMs and cash dispensers island wide, Online Banking, Mobile Banking and a broad Point-of-Sale network.About Mobilearth:Mobilearth provides an omni-channel web and mobile app experience for financial institution employees and customers, giving them an unparalleled level of mobility to remove location restraints while streamlining branch processes and providing a unified user experience on both sides of the counter. It’s banking app-ified.



