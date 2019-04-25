Dr. Kamthe Piles Clinic, Pune Celebrates India Book of Record of Piles, Fissure, Fistula treatment on 208 Patients

Dr. Kamthe Piles Clinic Pune, India performed Ayurvedic Piles treatment continuously for 11 hours 5 minutes on 208 piles patients.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kunal Kamthe’s Piles Clinic, Pune announced that they have completed Ksharkarma and Ksharsutra procedures on patients suffering from Piles. Dr. Kunal Kamthe has set a record in India Book of Record of performing surgeries for 11hours 5 minutes continuously.This kind of activity is scarce and record achievement in India. Dr. Kamthe Piles Clinic has emerged as one of the best piles treatment center in India for performing Ayurvedic treatments for Piles, Fissure, and Fistula.To mark this milestone achievement, the hospital conducted a health campaign for the patients suffering from Piles, Fissure, and Fistula. The event was organized to spread further awareness about the Ayurvedic treatments available at Dr. Kamthe Piles Clinic, Pune. Here for his excellent performance Dr. Kunal Kamthe felicitated with the Gold-medal.“There are many misconceptions about this disease, so patients don’t go to the hospital to get treatment. A camp was organized to remove the misconception about this disease, and to create awareness about the treatment,” said Dr. Kunal Kamthe.In India, Piles is one of the critical disease observed in men and women of any age group and requiring surgery or interventions, but actually very few of them receives proper treatment due to lack of finances and other obstacles.With the full-time practice and Ayurvedic methods, we at Piles Clinic and co-working doctors attending to these sick patients which provide best piles treatment in Pune . We have the world-class technology, entirely dedicated proven capable of handling doctors every kind of proctology issues.We have not only catered to the patients from the Pune but also in increasing numbers from Mumbai. We cater our treatments to the patients coming from all sections of society.For more details please visit: https://www.doctorpile.com/



