Police Misconduct and Brutality Town-Hall Meeting
Murdered in Cold Blood: Where Do We Go From Here?
National Minister of Education (Black Educators for Justice) James Muhammad, family members of victims and supporters are urging the local community to attend the town-hall to speak-out against the injustices happening in Jacksonville (FL). The meeting will have a panel discussion to give families an opportunity to lend their voices and speak too the alarming police brutality incidents that are occurring, not just in Jacksonville, but across the United States. There is an alarming and increasing rate of Black men and women being victimized by blatant police brutality nationally daily.
A press conference was held today in Jacksonville, FL by Malik Z. Shabaz, Esq. and Black Lawyers for Justice announcing the wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Selwyn Hall's widow. Hall was killed by Jacksonville Sheriff Ryan Mcgee, at his home in April 2017. The wrongful death lawsuit cites claim for tortious conduct by Jacksonville Sheriff Officer Ryan McGee and Constitutional violation by the City of Jacksonville for McGee's excessive force, beating and wrongful death of Selwyn Hall.
BLJF and other local counsel have recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the case of Tony Green, Jr. of Kingsland, GA. Green was shot and killed by former Kingsland Police Officer Zechariah Presley in June 2018. A press conference held on April 23, 2019 detailed the allegations against the City of Kingsland, the Mayor and former police officer Presley. ---
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
