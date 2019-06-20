Amit Sardar joins Torino Capital LLC’s Investment Banking team.

We believe that Amit Sardar's profile aligns with our goals of expansion and optimization of coverage, we are very pleased with his incorporation.” — Victor Sierra CEO and President of Torino Capital LLC.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torino welcomes Amit Sardar in this quarter of 2019. Mr. Sardar's accomplishments and extensive experience make him a perfect addition to the company’s sales team.

According to Victor Sierra, Torino Capital’s CEO, Amit Sardar's profile aligns with the company’s coverage expansion and optimization objectives.

Amit Sardar, who holds a master's degree in Financial Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA in Finance from the XLRI Management School, joined the investment banking team of Torino Capital LLC in New York.

Mr. Sardar has extensive experience with more than 12 years in Latin America with several recognized financial institutions. He held positions as Executive Director of Structured Credit Trading at Nomura Securities, Director of Credit Solutions at Commercebank, and Vice President of Emerging Markets Trading for Latin America at Deutsche Bank.

Some of his achievements have been arranging a USD 1 billion financing deal for a Latin American government, a long-term repurchase agreement of over USD 500 million for a major Brazilian bank and restructuring the derivatives portfolio of a Mexican company to improve cash flow management, among others.

"We believe that Amit Sardar's profile aligns with our goals of expansion and optimization of coverage," said Victor Sierra CEO and President of Torino Capital LLC. "We are very pleased with his incorporation and confident that we will achieve great things with his contribution and expertise."

His experience gives Mr. Sardar a solid understanding of the legal and regulatory aspects of structured financing in emerging Latin American economies. These qualities are vital for Torino Capital, which takes pride in the specialized knowledge of its team.

Torino Capital LLC is an investment bank and broker-dealer specializing on emerging economies in Latin America, undergoing a process of expansion of its team of experts in economics and finance, which serve its clients with the most up-to-date news and information.



