Not in My Country. How a Group of Dedicated Advocates are Working to Stop the Horrors of Human Trafficking.

Advocates from across America attended the U.S. National Youth for Human Rights Conference on Capitol Hill.

Without our help trafficking victims exist in an absolute vacuum of human rights while traffickers profit exponentially. A civil society cannot allow this barbaric practice to continue." — Dottie Laster, Founder of Trafficking Victim Rescue Central

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Trafficking continues to be a serious problem in the United States despite laws which have closed down several websites that had been selling victims of trafficking for sex.

So when Youth for Human Rights International held their U.S. National Human Rights Conference in Washington, D.C. advocates and leaders from across the country gave a clear message: Human trafficking needs to be stopped through advocacy, legislation, and support for survivors.

Working together with government leaders and other nonprofits, Youth for Human Rights International is not resting on past successes, but redoubling its advocacy for legislation that will give law enforcement and survivors more tools to cut human trafficking statistics in the U.S. and stop the horrors inflicted on young victims.

The main event of the three-day conference was held on Capitol Hill. Legislative aides, national advocates and citizens discussed the issue of human trafficking and what should be done.

Forwarding the “not in my country” message, Ms. Dottie Laster, Founder of Trafficking Victim Rescue Central said, “Without our help trafficking victims exist in an absolute vacuum of human rights while traffickers profit exponentially. A civil society cannot allow this barbaric practice to continue.” She continued, “I commend Youth for Human Rights International for their efforts to bring attention to the human rights violations of human trafficking. Where human trafficking occurs - victims are deprived of all 30 of their human rights.”

Additional speakers from the U.S. Attorney’s Office human trafficking section and Congressional Aides working on legislation on trafficking urged the youth attending to keep advocating for others and to stay alert to trafficking signs.

During the conference, attendees visited Capitol Hill on an advocacy day where they met with their government representatives, discussed human rights and what needs to be done to improve international human rights. The youth delegates who travelled to D.C. to talk about trafficking, promoted legislation to allow survivors to have shorter prison sentences for offenses committed while being trafficked as well as advocating for a nationwide program to train all law enforcement to spot human trafficking.

Erica Rodgers, the National Director for Youth for Human Rights in Washington, D.C. urged young advocates to “continue to advocate and work in their states to bring a final end to the crime of human trafficking. With everyone knowing and respecting each other’s human rights, people will be more aware and work to end this criminal conspiracy.”

At the conference, human rights advocates were awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award for their hard work and persistence in spending 500 – 1000 volunteer hours, or more, promoting and teaching human rights across the United States and around the world. The awardees were Christopher King and his group the Gentleman Course from Florida, Wil Seabrook and his group Rock for Human Rights from Wisconsin, Sophia Angelica from New York, Abigail Pari Crowe and Tiana Crawford from Maryland.

The conference also included a briefing of the 16th Annual Youth for Human Rights World Educational Tour by Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, Founder and President of Youth for Human Rights International who shared her experiences from this year’s trip around the world, as well as the results on the most current status of human rights and human rights violations in the countries visited. They included Cambodia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, The Gambia, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Nepal and Washington, D.C.

“Everyone should have responsibility when it comes to practically anything in life, especially their own human rights. A student can sit in a chair with an open book but without taking responsibility to read it, study it, and understand it, they will get nowhere,” said Dr. Shuttleworth.

About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and inspire them to become valuable advocates for respect and peace. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights list of the 30 human rights every person has – and how these become interwoven into everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html



