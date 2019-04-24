Buffs4Life launches new website focused on mental health and fundraising to aid former athletes and coaches in need.

Buffs4Life Foundation serves University of Colorado former coaches and alumni athletes in need. Buffs4Life Never Again Campaign

Tragedy and perseverance drive 2019 donations to support beneficiaries Doc Kreis, former football coach, and the children of fallen Buff, TJ Cunningham.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffs4Life Board of Directors, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping former University of Colorado athletes and coaches in need, kicks off their 14th Annual Buffs4Life Weekend June 23 – 24, 2019. The mental health campaign, “Never Again,” will be front and center throughout all events. Buffs4Life’s campaign is a direct result of mental health issues affecting coaches and former athletes of the University of Colorado.

2019’s Buffs4Life golf tournament will benefit former CU Coach Doc Kreis. During his time at CU, Doc Kreis was a central connection point for hundreds of athletes. If there were a Big-12/Pac-12 "all personality team," he'd be a consensus pick. From his famous quotes to his one-liners many recall – these words will echo through the hallowed halls of CU forever. Doc indeed was an inspiration to all.

Time has taken a toll on Doc's memory. He is currently living at a Memory Care facility near his Brother in Alabama. His memory started to fade ten years ago and now is a significant concern for his health and well-being. Buffs4Life invites you to join us on June 24, 2019, to celebrate his contributions to CU and raise funds for his continued care.

On Sunday, June 23rd, the community is invited to “Run with the Herd” in the 7th Annual Kyle MacIntosh Memorial Fun Run taking place on the CU Boulder campus. Runners and walkers are invited to register and join the fun with Chip, members of CU athletic teams and former athletes. The run begins and ends on the Buff Walk located next to Folsom Field. The post-face Finisher Festival features fun and games for kids young and older, including food and other activities.

The 2019 Kyle MacIntosh Memorial Fun Run will benefit a 529 College Fund established for TJ Cunningham’s children. TJ had a passion for youth and education. This year, we will run the 5K in his honor. An admonishment by the Pastor at his funeral reminds us, he saw150 uncles for TJ’s five (5) daughters. Collectively, we are working to support their future education, something TJ Cunningham believed in and lived as a high school principal.

For the past year, the Board of Directors, led by the former University of Colorado and NFL football player Sean Tufts, in conjunction with former coaches Gary Barnett and Brian Cabral, have worked to align the organization with mental health resources throughout Denver including the Colorado Crisis Center. On May 1, Buffs4Life will launch a dedicated crisis phone line to support those in need.

Help is available. We are here. We are listening.

#NeverAgainB4L

#BuffsHelpingBuffs

SAVE THE DATE: Buffs4Life Weekend, June 23 – 24, 2019

7th Annual Buffs4Life Kyle MacIntosh Memorial ‘Fun Run’

University of Colorado Boulder

Sunday morning, June 23, 2019

Family BBQ & Pool Party

Omni Interlocken Resort Hotel Pool and Pavilion

Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019

14th Annual Golf Tournament, Golf Ball Drop and Awards Banquet

Omni Interlocken Golf Club

Monday, June 24, 2019

About Buffs4Life:

Founded in 2005, Buffs4Life was created to give a platform to former Colorado student-athlete alumni, to support Buffs. Since its’ inception, the organization has produced events to raise money, and directly support former athletes and coaches in times of need. The group has raised over $850,000 and helped over 50 former athletes and coaches in the past 12 years.

A group of former Buffs, who were an integral part of the turnaround in CU’s football seasons, became aware one of their teammates, Anthony Weatherspoon (Spoon), had been diagnosed with leukemia. His prognosis was bleak, and the gravity of the illness hit his family hard in many aspects, including financially. As the burden of medical costs overwhelmed his family, his friends and teammates wanted to help; thus creating Buffs4Life.

The idea of establishing an organization predicated on Buffs helping Buffs in need was born. Spoon’s reputation as being a hardnosed and powerful fullback is synonymous with CU’s return to greatness, but his influence off the field is his greatest legacy. Even though Spoon lost his battle to leukemia later that year, his spirit lives on in the CU Football family. The Buffs4Life Foundation is ready to help those who have worn the Black in Gold in times of need.

Buffs4Life means just that. You are a Buffs4Life member, and not just for the years you wore the uniform. It is a great honor for our board members and for those who participate in our cause to be a part of something which brings our community, the University of Colorado, and the Forever Buff family closer together.

You are a Buff4Life. Our Board & those who participate in our cause bring the community, the University of Colorado, and the Buffs family together annually.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.