According to Rosemary Barclay, Those Blackheads Might Actually be Something Else

Rosemary Barclay

Acne specialist, Rosemary Barclay, explains why you might just be wasting your time trying to remove troublesome blackheads for good.

OLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people start and end their day in the bathroom with washing their face and peering at their skin. When dark, clogged pores begin to appear, many automatically assume they have a blackhead problem. If you those blackheads magically appear back on your face only a few days after meticulously squeezing and pinching your skin, you might just be seeing sebaceous filaments. Rosemary Barclay , founder and owner of Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, explains how you can tell the difference and strive for healthy skin.BlackheadsThese acne blemishes are a result of oil, dead skin cells, makeup, or bacteria that clog pores. You will be able to feel a slightly elevated bump on your skin. Rosemary Barclay explains that their “black” characteristic is due to oxidation when the contents are exposed to air. To keep these at bay, exfoliate with a natural skincare product free of excess chemicals or irritants which tend to try out skin. Rosemary Barclay believes in using pure, organic ingredients which are free of fillers, alcohol, or artificial fragrances that can do more harm than good.Sebaceous FilamentsEvery human has sebaceous filaments, some are just more visible than others depending on skin type. They are made from sebaceous oil glands which can be found near tiny hair follicles. The oil is impacted into the pores and can be more troublesome for those with an oily complexion or large pores. Rosemary Barclay notes that sebaceous filaments are not acne, but normal build up in the pore around hair.Sebaceous filaments are naturally a yellow or light grey color when squeezed, and typically have no raised bump, staying even with the skin. When emptied, they tend to fill back up quickly and can even help maintain the moisture balance in skin.Healthy SkinIt’s possible to minimize the appearance of sebaceous filaments by using exfoliating products, but they will stay with you forever! Your skin naturally produces oil, and can sometimes even produce more if it suspects your skin is too dry.Rosemary Barclay recommends you avoid picking and squeezing in the mirror, despite the temptation to clear those pores! It’s easy to cause more damage to your skin through scars or broken capillaries. Visit an acne specialist to find the best skincare routine for you. Rosemary Barclay earned a bachelor’s degree and a PhD in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Her many years of experience have led her to believe in nutritious foods and organic products for good health. Rosemary Barclay lives in Old Lyme, CT. For more information on the Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, please visit: www.bonnesantellc.com



