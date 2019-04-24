Universal Investment Strategies Becomes an Education Provider to Altavest Worldwide Trading

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Investment Strategies is pleased to announce their affiliate partnership with Altavest Worldwide Trading, Inc. as part of their overall mission to provide quality education and value to the retail trader community. Universal Investment Strategies is dedicated to providing investors with quality coaching and the tools needed to be successful. Altavest clients can now receive beginner, intermediate, and/or advanced level trader education through Universal Investment Strategies’ 1 or 2 year program offerings, using their “Earn While You Learn” approach.

Universal Investment Strategies is leading the industry by combining one-on-one trading coaching and education to investors who seek to generate active/passive and/or retirement income while providing trade alerts. Clients are constantly looking for efficient investor coaching and quality trade execution. With this partnership, Universal Investment Strategies clients who participate or complete the program will have the ability to utilize proprietary option trading solutions from Altavest’s progressive brokerage technology.

“The team at Universal Investment Strategies strongly believes in providing the highest quality value for our clients. We believe that Altavest’s innovative technology and automation through Thetatrader will create an edge for our clients,” said Jay Johnson, CEO/Managing Director of Universal Investment Strategies.

If you wish to learn more please contact support@universalinvestmentstrategies.com

Altavest Worldwide Trading customers can contact services at info@altavest.com

About Universal Investment Strategies

Universal Investment Strategies provides one-on-one options coaching and education to investors seeking to generate active/passive and/or retirement income. With over 25 years of combined experience and thousands of satisfied customers, Universal Investment Strategies was founded on the principals of “we will walk with you side by side every step of the way.” Universal Investment Strategies headquarters are located in Los Angeles, CA.

About Altavest Worldwide Trading Inc.

Since 1997 we have been servicing clients in the futures and options space. Our team of veteran traders and software engineers developed our revolutionary ThetaTrader platform that specializes in collecting option premium in bull, bear or flat market conditions. Clients may benefit from sophisticated option spread trading made simple via automated risk-management and profit-taking functionality, as well as TradeAlerts integrated with their accounts.



