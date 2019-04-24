Biotheque Wallonie to lead a workshop at the 9th Annual Biobanking Conference

Biobanking PR2

SMi Group are delighted to have the industry expert Laurent Dolle, Managing Director, Biotheque Wallonie Bruxelles (BWB) to lead a pre-conference workshop

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workshop overviewWith most biobanks finding financial sustainability a major concern, Laurent will describe the ‘Why re-invent the wheel?’ approach by describing how you can ingeniously apply conventional financial and economics tool to drive up your biobank’s commercial success. Additionally, Laurent will also dive into the available techniques to enhance your data quality.Benefits of attending:- Discover advantages of applying conventional financial and economic tools along with the step-by-step procedure to implement them- Gain firm understanding of financial and economic tools including: Value Proposition Canvas; Business Model Canvas; Surveying; Landing Page; Trial and Error and more- How to use these tools to create your biobank brand image through expression using business model and depict your organisation’s value- Grasp the concept of ‘not needing to create the perfect product for the perfect client’ to avoid the pitfalls of overspecialisation and over-narrowing your target market- Learn how to you can improve your biobank’s data quality through meta-analysis and associating your biosamples with dataFor more information on the workshop visit the event website at www. biobanking -event.com/einpr2About the workshop leaderLaurent Dollé, Operating Director, BWB (Biothéque Wallonie Bruxelles)Laurent Dollé is a scientist in Biomedical Sciences with 16 years of experience in Cell Biology and Molecular Biology with interests on healthcare systems and innovative technologies/devises. Laurent has a deep knowledge in the field of breast cancer research (growth, migration, invasion and metastasis), in hepatology (firosis, cirrhosis,and hepatocarcinoma), and liver regeneration (stem cells, liver repair and therapies, mouse models).In 2012, Laurent became Assistant Professor at the Free University of Brussels VUB, and from 2016, he became the operating manager of the biobanks network from Wallonia-Brussels regions (BWB) allowing him to accumulate a profound awareness on the vast ecosystem of Biobanking (collection, harvesting, storage, distribution compliant with international quality standards (GLP/GMP and ISO standards) and regulations (law and royal decree). Since September 2017, Laurent is the managing director at BWB.SMi’s 9th Annual Conference on Biobanking is taking place September 25-26, 2019 in London, United KingdomSecure your attendance by 30th April and take advantage of the £400 early bird discount at www.biobanking-event.com/einpr2 Proudly sponsored by: Topa and Interactive SoftwareSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168.For delegate enquiries contact Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0)20 7827 6744.---ENDS---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.