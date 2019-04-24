ServiceMaster by Glenn’s Earns BBB Torch Award for Ethics with Record-Breaking Score

ServiceMaster by Glenn’s owners Keith Grella & Mary Grella display the Better Business Bureau 2019 Torch Award for Ethics given to the restoration company for its embodiment of the BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust.

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ServiceMaster by Glenn's Restoration was awarded the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Florida and the Caribbean’s 2019 Torch Award for Ethics. This award honors companies whose leaders demonstrate a high level of personal character and ensure that the organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust.

ServiceMaster by Glenn’s won the small business category with the highest score the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Florida has ever awarded for all business categories, receiving 29 out of 30 possible points.

“We are honored to win the Torch Award for Ethics, especially being in the challenging restoration industry,” said Keith Grella, second-generation owner of ServiceMaster by Glenn’s. “It shows we are a company you can trust.”

Each of the 50 business nominees were evaluated by peers in the business community on ethical standards of leadership and organizational ethics.

“The restoration industry involves many decisions that can affect our customers in a positive or negative way, and we are in a position to be their trusted advisors,” said Grella. “When restoring a home or businesses, we have to always do what is right for our customers.”

Nominees submitted criteria based on the BBB’s six key elements of ethical practices: leadership commitment, communications of ethical practices, organizational commitment to ethical practices, performance management practices, human resource practices and lastly commitment to the community. A panel of judges then rigorously evaluated the six criteria for each company.

“As restoration professionals, we have the ability to either restore or replace a property that has been affected from water, fire or mold damage,” said Grella. “Insurance companies, home owners and business owners are relying and trusting our judgment and expertise on whether or not an item or property can be restored. We are put into multiple situations per day where we can do the right thing or be manipulated into doing the wrong thing.”

Ethics has been a focal point throughout ServiceMaster by Glenn’s 40-years serving in and around the Treasure Coast. The company’s motto, “We Have a Spotless Reputation” underscores a commitment to ethics, building trust, and maintaining integrity.

“The key to ServiceMaster by Glenn’s success is not a thing, but it’s a perspective,” said Grella. “We know that when a disaster strikes, people need a familiar face to guide them. We know people need the employees entering their home to be compassionate and trustworthy. What matters most is showing we care.”

Keith Grella is one of South Florida’s top authorities on disaster restoration, water, fire, and mold clean up. Insurance agents and adjusters, property managers, general contractors, and many other service providers frequently call on him for his knowledge and experience in disaster situations. He has personally project-managed more than 10,000 plus restoration jobs throughout his 25-year career in this field.

ServiceMaster by Glenn's headquarters is located in Vero Beach, Florida and services five counties in South Florida: Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties.

ServiceMaster by Glenn’s offers free consultations to evaluate property damage caused from water, fire, mold or storm damage. If you would like to know more about their services you can call their office at 772-567-4435 or visit waterdamagespecialists.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.