Ideagen Unveils Location for its annual US customer seminar

— Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideagen, developer of quality, safety, audit, risk and performance management software, has today (Wednesday, April 24th) announced the location of its US customer seminar.
The ‘Ideagen Horizons’ North America Seminar will take place at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Midtown hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, over two days in October.
The event – hosted between Tuesday, October 8th and Wednesday, October 9th – is exclusively aimed at users of Ideagen’s Q-Pulse, PleaseReview, MK Insight and Pentana software for quality, safety, risk, audit and performance management.
Ben Dorks, Ideagen’s CEO, said: “Our Horizons events are the pinnacle of the Ideagen customer calendar and we are looking forward to hosting our US-based clients once again this year.
“As ever, Horizons will bring together users of our products from various industries and allow them to learn about – and witness first hand – what's new with Ideagen and our software.
“This year, our US Seminar will take place in Atlanta for the first time – an exciting, vibrant and historic city on America’s east coast.
“As Ideagen grows and expands its footprint and client base across the US, our US Seminar is shaping up to be yet another outstanding event. We are looking forward to welcoming some new and familiar faces once again this year.”
Ideagen Horizons North America is now in its fourth year having previously been held in Chicago, Orlando and New York. The event has continued to grow in stature and size each year.
The agenda for the 2019 event has still to be confirmed. However, previous years have included analysis of product roadmaps, product master classes and an evening networking reception and gala dinner. Customer presentations and Q&A sessions have also been included.
In recent years, Ideagen has expanded its operations in the US. Last year, it acquired its first US-based business in the form of New York and Texas-based Medforce Technologies Inc for $8.7m and followed that up with the $7million purchase of North Carolina’s InspectionXpert.
For more information on the Ideagen Horizons North America event, visit www.horizons.ideagen.com/north-america
www.ideagen.com
