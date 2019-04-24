Regalix releases Account-Based Marketing edition of CMO Guide

Five years ago, companies practicing ABM dedicated 15 percent of their marketing budgets to ABM. Today, that percentage has nearly doubled to 28 percent.” — Vikas Sharan, CEO, Regalix

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released the latest edition of CMO Guide titled “Account-Based Marketing.” The CMO Guide is a Regalix research initiative meant for marketing leaders that encapsulates insights from multiple domains based on deep research conducted by industry experts.This edition focuses on the resurgence of account-based marketing (ABM) in recent years and how businesses benefit by using ABM strategies to identify the right customer profiles and fast-track the customer acquisition process.The report further provides insights about the best practices currently being used in this domain and analyzes tools to measure an ABM program’s success. Additionally, it focuses on factors like defining the ABM portfolio, working on multi-channel strategies and building the right technology stack to increase audience engagement.“A growing number of companies are adopting ABM or increasing the budget proportioned to it. Five years ago, companies practicing ABM dedicated 15 percent of their marketing budgets to ABM. Today, that percentage has nearly doubled to 28 percent,” says Vikas Sharan, CEO, Regalix.“The value of ABM is in its ability to foster strong customer relationships by enabling businesses to develop the processes, tools, data and culture required to make their targets the primary focus.”About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



