Best Online Conference, Meeting, and Document Management Software Brands Announced by SoftwareWorld for Q1 2019

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s times of extreme competition, what demarcates one business from the other is the response time that one takes in responding to the changes in the markets and trends. Businesses cannot afford to waste their precious time in processes that are time-consuming, lengthy, and drain their resources. A company’s employees lead all the business processes, and their time spent while carrying out their responsibilities is of paramount importance. To top it, these days many companies hire people working in a remote location or have employees that are scattered geographically. The best way to increase their productivity is to let their employee’s meet online, carry out their tasks and use the best Online Conference software.

SoftwareWorld, after exhaustive research and studies, draws up a list of best software providers regularly in order to help businesses stay profitable and relevant for a long time.

Here is a list of the best Online Conference software brands by SoftwareWorld to support your decision-making process:

- Cvent

- Regpack

- Bizzabo

- Weemss

- RegFox

- Glisser

- EventGeek

- BusyConf

- ConfTool Pro

- Team App

Online Conference Software ensures that employees collaborate over long-distance communication by helping the teams interact, share files, and present information. This not only helps in tracking their performance and keeping the goal achievement in check but also helps in saving resources by minimizing travel expenses.

The best way for businesses to initiate and allow seamless two-way communication and collaboration is to use Online Meeting Software. Businesses can ensure more structured meetings, better participation from employees, and quicker response to their clients and the overall market by using the best Meeting Software.

To ensure your better productivity and minimized wastage to resources, you can refer to this list of the best Online Meeting Software to make an informed decision while buying this software:

- GoToMeeting

- TeamViewer

- Cvent

- Samepage

- ReadyTalk

- BoardPAC

- Diligent Boards

- 24sessions

- Boardable

- Azeus Convene

- Vectera

- eyeson



SoftwareWorld is one of the few platforms in the world that rates software providers on such exhaustive and stringent parameters. An online collaboration between employees of a company has become a necessity in today’s digital times of competition. Nor can companies afford to waste time on scheduling the time of all their employees and monies on their commute.

SoftwareWorld has teams of professional and experienced researchers and industry experts who evaluate the software before bringing them to you. SoftwareWorld uses stringent parameters like software features (integration with diverse digital devices, efficacy, ease of use, audio and video functions, etc.), affordability, functionality, the ability of the software to be customized to any business’ specific needs, etc. to rate and review software service providers.

Our rankings are free from any bias from our internal teams or factors.

During these online meetings, employees need to share a lot of information and documents. It is by no means easy to digitalize information and share it optimally and safely. Investment in the best Document Management Software ensures that critical information is securely handled and shared well and is readily accessible to all the relevant teams. This software also lets file search and retrieval become easy.

Here is a list of the best Documents Management software:

- Samepage

- ShareFile

- eFileCabinet

- Process Street

- CapLinked

- MangoApps

- LibreOffice

- FileInvite

- Dokmee

- Qualityze

One of the most important advantages of using these collaborative and sharing software is that they reduce a business contribution to wastages. By reducing the usage of paper and travel time of its employees, businesses use fewer natural resources and become more eco-friendly.

At SoftwareWorld, we are committed to contributing to the sustained growth, profitability, and efficiency of businesses by helping them in becoming more competitive and agile.



