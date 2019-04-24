Asia-Pacific The Largest Region In The Global Coal Mining Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global coal mining market, with almost 78% of the market. This can be attributed to the presence of large coal reserves in China, India and Australia. China and India are one of the largest producers and consumers of coal in the world. Japan is a major importer of coal. Countries in Asia-Pacific significantly depend on coal for power generation and steel production. This high growth in the coal mining market can be attributed to technological advances in the power generation industry.

Coal mining is the process of extraction of coal from the ground. Coal is a combustible rock, composed of lithified plant remains and contains macerals, minerals and water. It is formed by the alteration of dead plant material that initially accumulates as a surficial deposit of peat and is then buried beneath layers of younger sediment. As the temperature rises, due to increasing depth of burial, the initial peat is sequentially altered by the process of coalification through brown coals such as lignite and sub-bituminous coal, to black coals or hard coals such as bituminous coal and anthracite.

The coal mining industry includes establishments involved in mining of bituminous market, sub-bituminous market, lignite and anthracite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. It also includes the development of coal mine sites, and improvement of coal, including cleaning, washing, screening and sizing of coal.



The coal mining industry includes establishments involved in mining of bituminous market, sub-bituminous market, lignite and anthracite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. It also includes the development of coal mine sites, and improvement of coal, including cleaning, washing, screening and sizing of coal.

Markets Covered: Global Coal mining market, (By Segment-Bituminous Coal, Anthracite, Sub-Bituminous Coal, Lignite); (By Application -Electricity, Steel, Cement, Others); Global Mining Market

Data Segmentations: Coal mining market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (By Segment-Bituminous Coal, Anthracite, Sub-Bituminous Coal, Lignite); (By Application -Electricity, Steel, Cement, Others)market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; Global Mining Market

Coal Mining Market Organizations Covered: China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Coal India Limited, China Coal Energy Co Ltd, BHP, Anglo American plc, Peabody Energy Corporation, Arch Coal, Inc., Cloud Peak Energy Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Other Information And Analyses: Global coal mining market comparison with macro-economic factors, coal mining market size, percentage of GDP, global , by country, per capita average coal mining expenditure, global, and by country, PESTEL analysis, coal mining market product analysis, coal mining market trends and opportunities, coal mining market customer information, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Coal Mining Industry: The report explains over 13 strategies for companies in the coal mining market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include coal mining companies considering to use 3D mine visualizers to identify difficult terrains and enhance productivity and, China ShenHua’s growth strategy which aims at entering into new domestic and international markets.

Opportunities For Companies In The Coal Mining Sector: The report reveals where the global coal mining industry will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies.

