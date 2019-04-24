Hirobumi & Partners Launches Perspectives in Philanthropy, Social Entrepreneurship

Showcases eleven individuals and organizations improving the world through social entrepreneurship

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hirobumi & Partners, a registered investment advisory firm independent of any financial institution that offers a full line-up of investment advisory services for corporate and individual investors today announced the release of its latest issue of Perspectives in Philanthropy, “Social Entrepreneurship,” a journal that features individual entrepreneurs and socially conscious organizations leveraging their resources and expertise to have a positive impact in their communities.

The organizations and individuals highlighted in this issue are engaging in transformational work to create positive change in society by leveraging their entrepreneurial talents, networks and infrastructure.

According to Otoha Ishida, Managing Director and Head of Philanthropy Management at Hirobumi & Partners, “Entrepreneurs are the creative minds behind some of the world’s most innovative and transformational ideas. Social entrepreneurs are a growing cohort amongst them and the impact these individuals have on society can be profound. A notable one has worked to prevent youth violence by teaching the concepts of mindfulness and wellbeing to adolescents so they can help mitigate the risk of dangerous situations escalating to violence.”

Its Foundation is dedicated to the future of wellbeing for the entire global community through our commitment to helping to create a more peaceful, just, sustainable, happier and healthy world.

“Hirobumi & Partners is committed to assisting individuals and institutions scale their philanthropic endeavors,” said Otoha Ishida, Managing Director and Head of Philanthropy Management at Hirobumi & Partners. “In addition to events, networking collaboratives, and an array of advisory services, one unique way we accomplish this is by highlighting their extraordinary stories and achievements in Perspectives in Philanthropy.”

Hirobumi & Partners Philanthropy Management offers philanthropic advisory services to wealthy individuals, families, foundations and nonprofit organizations. The firm also issues a journal highlighting stories of generosity from valued clients, Financial Advisors and a broad bandwidth of opinions from recognized professionals in the philanthropic field.



About Hirobumi & Partners

Hirobumi & Partners is a registered investment advisory firm independent of any financial institution. Hirobumi & Partners offers a full line-up of investment advisory services for corporate and individual investors. Fundamental to the company’s investment philosophy is a well-diversified, low-cost style of investment management that has led the firm to become a pioneering investment advisory firm. Hirobumi & Partners’ goal is to break down and analyze highly complex situations and strategies, and communicate these issues in a clear and concise way - all designed to help the clients make informed and prudent decisions.



