Hirobumi & Partners New Survey Finds Sustainable Investing Has Entered the Mainstream

Two-thirds of asset managers polled pursue sustainable investing, with 64% believing its adoption will continue to grow

TOKYO, KANTO, JAPAN, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hirobumi & Partners, a registered investment advisory firm independent of any financial institution that offers a full line-up of investment advisory services for corporate and individual investors today announced that its new study reveals that two-thirds of asset management professionals surveyed (65%) say that they are using sustainable investing strategies to achieve competitive market-rate financial return alongside positive social and/or environmental impact.

The Asset Manager Perspective report examines the practices and perspectives of asset managers on sustainable investing and offers insights and action steps for asset managers and asset owners interested in pursuing sustainable investing strategies. The survey results indicate that this surge in sustainable investing activity has been spurred by rising investor demand and media coverage, resulting in a proliferation of new products from both specialist and mainstream asset management firms.

“Sustainable investing continues to make significant inroads in the broader investment community, led by individual and institutional investor demand for products that effectively and credibly deliver both financial and social returns,” said Harunobu T. Masuda, Chief Executive Officer. “However, as the market grows, it’s imperative we empower asset owners and asset managers with information and insights that enable them to combine the best of traditional investing practices with rigorous and material environmental, social and governance considerations.”

“At Hirobumi & Partners, we see broader interest in sustainable investing approaches among asset managers, who are adopting new analytical approaches and differentiating their investment products. This shift is driven by both client demand and potential benefits for manager performance, both to manage ESG risk and identify sustainability-driven opportunities,” said Bunta Endo, Global Head of Sustainable Business and Finance. “As a result, managers and analysts are definitely starting to demand more transparent and actionable information to enable better investment decision-making.”

The Hirobumi & Partners Institute for Sustainable Investing builds scalable finance solutions that seek to deliver competitive financial returns while driving positive environmental and social impact. The Institute creates innovative financial products, thoughtful insights and capacity building programs that help maximize capital to create a more sustainable future.



About Hirobumi & Partners

Hirobumi & Partners is a registered investment advisory firm independent of any financial institution. Hirobumi & Partners offers a full line-up of investment advisory services for corporate and individual investors. Fundamental to the company’s investment philosophy is a well-diversified, low-cost style of investment management that has led the firm to become a pioneering investment advisory firm. Hirobumi & Partners’ goal is to break down and analyze highly complex situations and strategies, and communicate these issues in a clear and concise way - all designed to help the clients make informed and prudent decisions.



