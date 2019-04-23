EFFORTLESS BRAND TOKEN CREATION AND DISTRIBUTION IS HERE, THANKS TO BLOCKCHAIN RETAIL STARTUP SHOPIN AND BLOCKWELL

Shopin release branded tokens for brands and retailers

Shopin releases live demo of blockchain platform to deliver branded tokens aimed at bringing lost marketing dollars back to the retail economy and consumers.

We’re bridging the gap between shopper and the brands they love to support. It’s value for the meaningful folks on both sides of the table in the retail ecosystem. ” — Eran Eyal, CEO and founder of Shopin

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopin aims to bridge the gap between retailers, brands and consumers through blockchain, artificial intelligence and purchase data. Using the blueprint of success from online retail giants like Amazon and Alibaba, Shopin’s mission is to decentralize their proven technological advantages for all of retail.

Shopin CEO and founder Eran Eyal shares: “One of the secrets of a closed circular data ecosystem’s success remain in the singular understanding of the shopper along with a mechanism of reward and advertising. This creates opportunities to realize huge revenues as a result of synergy in hypertargetting, personalization and advertising. We’re working with Blockwell to turn the open retail web into that same ecosystem.”

Currently, retailers and brands have to turn to a variety of content distribution and advertising platforms to reach their shoppers, spending billions of dollars each year to grab their shoppers’ attention. As a result, these marketing dollars escape the ecosystem never making the shopper or retailer/ brand richer.

Eyal adds, “There is no strong link between loyalty programs that retailers run and their advertising ecosystem. That’s bizarre. Both are tools to engage the attention of the shopper, so why are they so separate? Furthermore, loyalty points are locked with one retailer. Shopin’s goal is to blend them into a coherent engagement instrument whilst bringing those marketing dollars back to the retailers and shoppers.”

“There is untold value in having liquidity to rewards you verifiably earned as opposed to current situations where your reward is stored in some database a company controls, mandates you interact with, and has full control over your redemption. Shopin and Blockwell are freeing the shopper and retail economy from these constraints through the Shopin token. You had the power to give that freedom away, together we’re helping to bring it back.” states Josh, CEO of Blockwell.

In Shopin’s solution:

- The retailer or brand can send content or advertising to the shopper via the Shopin app on their phones, emails, and other digital mediums.

- Instead of spending money to external firms to reach the shopper, the advertising capital goes to the shopper instead in the form of tokens.

- The retailer can issue the rewards in Shopin tokens or their own tokens through a simple interface. (see attached video)

- Branded tokens can carry different discounts or provide access to experiences and discounts for the shopper.

- At any stage the shopper can convert their brand tokens back into Shopin tokens to be used as a universal token or achieve liquidity.

Instructions to use the demo and create a branded token can be found by clicking here.



About Shopin:

Shopin is a universal shopper profile, built on the blockchain and powered by our proprietary artificial intelligence tools. Shopin aims to deliver shoppers the most personal experience on every site and app, as well as in store, by working with retailers to give shoppers control of their purchased data.

When shoppers their purchase data, we can enable retailers to advertise directly to the shopper, who gets 85% of the ad revenue to spend back in the world of retail through the Shopin and branded tokens.

Our mission is to transform the retail web into a decentralized “Amazon-model” through our proprietary artificial intelligence tools and blockchain approach. We’re driven to ensure that timeless brands have the opportunity and tools to remain timeless.

Recently Shopin launched the Retail Intelligence Data Engine which leverages more than 3.5 billion purchase data transactions, 30 million SKU connections and 67,000 brands, to democratize and decentralize the forecasting and recommendation power of retail giants to the rest of the retail economy.

Shopin is the winner of BTC Miami (North American Bitcoin Conference), CoinAgenda Global and Bitcoinference 2018.

About Blockwell:

Blockwell is a chain of chains built on Ethereum, to scale Ethereum. They provide the building blocks for business and entrepreneurs to create tokenized products and revenue streams for the real world, today. We provide attorney focused token tech, cross-chain swaps (gas free) utility APIs, custodial wallets, dapp builders and pre-audited smart contracts backed by our immutable revshare enforcing smart license to make sure you always get your fair share..

Our mission is to reward everyone who creates value, make helping yourself be helping the network, and help the whole world enter this game-changing new infrastructure. Shopin's R.I.D.E. and BrandTokens together show a real world use case that transcends the bounds of average. We can't wait to see what else they come up with.



This press release was originally distributed at: http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/23/1807989/0/en/EFFORTLESS-BRAND-AND-RETAIL-TOKEN-CREATION-AND-DISTRIBUTION-IS-HERE-THANKS-TO-BLOCKCHAIN-RETAIL-STARTUP-SHOPIN-AND-TECHNOLOGY-PARTNER-BLOCKWELL.html

Shopin and Blockwell partnered recently to re-issue the SHOP token with new features built in to revolutionize the world of retail.



