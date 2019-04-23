NEWS CONFERENCE TO ANNOUNCE LAWSUIT IN THE CASE OF SELWYN HALL

Civil lawsuit claims in excess $10,000,000 tortious conduct by Officer Ryan McGee

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11AM, a news conference will be held at 332 East 19th Street in Jacksonville, FL (crime scene) to announce a lawsuit in the case of Selwyn Hall, an unarmed Black male killed by Jacksonville Sheriff Ryan McGee on April 25, 2017.Police were called to the residence where Selwyn Hall was killed due to a response to a domestic dispute between Hall and his wife. The police response to the call was excessive, without qualification and deadly; resulting in Selwyn Hall being shot several times and killed by Ryan Mcgee, without justification or any sound reason, whatsoever.Attorney for the Plaintiff in the lawsuit representing Selwyn Hall’s widow, Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq., and local counsel, will detail the allegations in the Civil lawsuit which claims in excess $10,000,000 tortious conduct by Officer Ryan McGee and Constitutional violation by the City of Jacksonville, Officer Ryan McGee and other JSO officers in the excessive force, beating and wrongful death of Selwyn Hall.For years the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has used excessive force, unnecessary beatings and unjustified killings as a custom and practice. It is time now that justice prevails in the City of Jacksonville. “On April 25, 2017, the Jacksonville Sheriff Office had every chance to peacefully resolve issues relating too their call to the home of Selwyn Hall and his wife. Instead, once again, the JSO used excessive and deadly force to gun-down an unarmed citizen. When the facts and circumstances clearly state there was no need for deadly force whatsoever.” - Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.A town hall meeting on 'Police Misconduct and Brutality: Murdered in Cold Blood' is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 - 6pm at the B & SUN Art Museum - 2422 North Myrtle Avenue - Jacksonville, FloridaContact: James Evans Muhammad National Minister of Education - Black Educators for Justice 904.383.0973



