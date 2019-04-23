News Conference Announcing Lawsuit in the Killing of Tony Green (Kingsland, GA)

Wrongful death lawsuit for the killing of Tony Green by Kingsland police officer Zechariah Presley

KINGSLAND, GA, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, DC, April 23, 2019 – On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2PM a news conference will be held at Kingsland City Hall (107 South Lee Street) to announce and distribute the wrongful death lawsuit for the killing of Tony Green by Kingsland police officer Zechariah Presley which took place on June 20, 2018.Daughter of Tony Green, represented by her attorneys Reginald Greene, Esq. (Greene Legal Group in Atlanta) and Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. (National President of Black Lawyers for Justice ) will detail the allegations contained in the lawsuit against the City of Kingsland, Mayor Kenneth E. Smith, and former police officer Zechariah Presley.Attorneys will also discuss the upcoming criminal trial, and the stern requirements for justice for the criminal killing of Tony Green by former Kingsland police officer Zechariah Presley. “We must have justice for Tony Green, a/k/a ‘Punch.’ We must have justice for his murder by Zechariah Presley by all means available.” - Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. -END-CONTACT: Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. - attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com - 301.513.5445Reginald A. Greene Esq. - rgreene@greenelegalgroup.com - 404.574.4308Media Contact: pressinfo@blfjustice.com



