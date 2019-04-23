Active Optical Cable Market in Global Imports, Exports, Production and Consumption Trends Industry Overview Report

Active Optical Cable -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Global Active Optical Cable Market is accounted for $898.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8,714.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for bandwidth & reliability and increased data centre deployments and rising adoption of virtualization and cloud-based services are driving towards the market growth. The high implementation cost of active optical cable and the chance of transmission losses & physical damage are restraining the market.

Active Optical Cable (AOC) is a cable oriented technology that accepts the same electrical inputs as a traditional copper cable but uses optical fiber “between the connectors” to improve the performance.

With Respect to the application, Data center is expected to have much demand in the application of the active optical cable market. The tremendous growth is attributed to the wide portfolio to connect servers, switches, and storage, which can be successful by using an active optical cable.

According to geography, the Asia Pacific region is about to experience a rich future in the forecast period due to the demand and growth in emerging nations such as China, Japan, and India. The rising technological infrastructure will, in turn, develop the requirement for the market.

Some of the key players in the Active Optical Cable market are 3M Company, Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol ICC), Broadcom limited, Chromis Fiberoptics, Cosemi Technologies Inc., Emcore Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited, TE Connectivity Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd., Samtec, Inc., Molex Incorporated, Mellanox Technologies, Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Cables America), and The Siemon Company.

Protocols Covered:

• Displayport

• Ethernet

• High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI)

• InfiniBand

• Universal Serial Bus (USB)

• Serial-Attached SCSI (SAS)

• Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIE)

• Thunderbolt

• Other Protocols

Connectors Covered:

• C Form-Factor Pluggable

• Small Form Factor Pluggable (SFP)

• Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable (QSFP)

• CDFP (400 Form Factor Pluggable)

• CXP

• CX4 Connector

• Other Connectors

Applications Covered:

• Digital Signage

• Consumer Electronics (CE)

• High-Performance Computing (HPC)

• Personal Computing (PC)

• Data Center

• Telecommunication

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

