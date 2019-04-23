Industrial Metrology Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Industrial Metrology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Description

Global Industrial Metrology market accounted for $8.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $16.76 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Growing big data analytics, increasing concentration towards quality control and growing outsourcing trends in healthcare sector are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of setting up metrology facility and lack of skilled personnel’s are hindering the market growth.

Metrology is the science of weights and measures or of measurement. Industrial metrology is the use of “the science of measurement” in theory and practicality, to the manufacturing process, ensuring quality and accuracy of manufactured parts and components. Industrial metrology’s plan is to certify the instruments which include the quality control, maintenance and appropriate alignment which are used in a broad range of industries, are working properly. It helps in monitoring and in optimization of production processes in an efficient manner. The method of testing these parts to ensure accuracy and reliability must be calibrated according to national and/or industry standards.

Based on End-user, Automotive segment held considerable market share during the forecast period due to quality check, measure and inspection of various components industry. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing automotive and manufacturing plants in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Metrology market include Creaform, Faro Technologies, Jenoptik, Renishaw, Applied Materials, GOM, Trimet Groupm, Hexagon, Nikon Metrology, KLA-Tencor, Perceptron, Automated Precision, Cairnhill Metrology, Precision Products and Pollen Metrology.

Equipments Covered:

• Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

• X-Ray and Computed Tomography

• 2D Equipment

• Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

• Measuring Instruments

• Automated Optical Inspection

Offerings Covered:

• Solutions

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Reverse Engineering

• Mapping and Modeling

• Quality Control and Inspection

• Other Applications

End-Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace and Defense

• Semiconductor

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

