Air Treatment Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026

Air Treatment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Treatment Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Air Treatment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Air Treatment Market is accounted for $16.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $38.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the results of growing industrialization & urbanization and also the stringent regulations by the governments in monitoring the emissions and in the treatment of the industrial effluences. Despite the driving factors, the market is being restrained by the increase in demand for electric vehicles and emerging alternative & renewable energy sources.

The air treatment is a mechanism or a strategy in reducing the harmful pollutants present in the air composition by using the best treatment equipment and technologies. The major goal of the air treatment processes is to provide hygienic conditions. Air treatment includes cleaning the air of dust, harmful gaseous admixtures, odors, & bacteria, heating, cooling, humidifying, and drying the air and adding oxygen & aromatic substances.

Based on the end use vertical, the rapid expansion of production capacity and industrialization supporting the growth of manufacturing industries (especially in emerging economies like China and India), stringent environmental laws and regulations governing industrial emissions, and economic growth in developing countries have led to increasing demand for air treatment systems in the manufacturing vertical.

Considering geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a great share during the forecast period. Countries in APAC such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea have some of the largest manufacturing facilities in the world. Increasing population, rapidly growing economies (developed as well as developing), and government initiatives to promote industrial growth have made APAC an ideal manufacturing destination for various sectors including semiconductors, electronics, and automotive.

Some of the key players in the Air Treatment market are 3M, Atlas Copco, Honeywell, Sharp Corporation, Bosch, Camfil, Donaldson, Freudenberg, Cummins, American Air Filter Company, Daikin, Blueair AB, Hengst Se & Co. Kg, Winix Inc., Mann+Hummel, and Parker-Hannifin.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3764382-air-treatment-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Technologies Covered:

• Activated Carbon

• Conventional Filters

• Electrostatic Precipitators

• High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters

• Ionic Filters

• Ultraviolet (UV) Filters

Products Covered:

• Dust Collectors

• Engine Exhaust Systems

• Fire/Emergency Exhaust Systems

• Fume/Smoke Collectors

• Mist Eliminators

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Compressed Air

• Exhaust Air

End Use Verticals Covered:

• Automotive

• Commercial

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Power Generation

• Pulp & Paper

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3764382-air-treatment-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

....

11 Company Profiling

11.1 3M

11.2 Atlas Copco

11.3 Honeywell

11.4 Sharp Corporation

11.5 Bosch

11.6 Camfil

11.7 Donaldson

11.8 Freudenberg

11.9 Cummins

11.10 American Air Filter Company

11.11 Daikin

11.12 Blueair AB

11.13 Hengst Se & Co. Kg

11.14 Winix Inc.

11.15 Mann+Hummel

11.16 Parker-Hannifin

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Air Treatment Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 2 Global Air Treatment Market Outlook, By Technology (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 3 Global Air Treatment Market Outlook, By Activated Carbon (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 4 Global Air Treatment Market Outlook, By Conventional Filters (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 5 Global Air Treatment Market Outlook, By Electrostatic Precipitators (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 6 Global Air Treatment Market Outlook, By High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters (2016-2026) ($MN)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3764382

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.