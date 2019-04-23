Sword GRC to host Risk Workshop led by the ‘Father of GRC’ Michael Rasmussen
Renowned GRC pundit runs highly prestigious Risk event in London
To be held at the stunning Dorchester Hotel on London’s Park Lane, the Workshop will include:
• Risk Management Strategy – in the context of business performance, strategy, objectives, corporate culture and values.
• Risk Management Processes – how to design processes to fit with the rhythm of the business
• Risk Management Information Architecture – to provide a 360⁰ situational awareness of risk to support an overall view of risk to the business
• Risk Management Technology Architecture – to pull together distributed risk management roles and integrate risk into the culture and operations of the business
Michael Rasmussen said: “Siloed approaches to risk management mean that organizations are often unable to see the bigger picture and interconnectedness of risk. However, by centralizing risk an organization may reduce risk management to a one-size fits all model that fails to adequately manage and monitor risk. An effective and agile risk management function is collaborative and federated across departments to pull together disparate risk information from different operations to provide meaningful information for decision makers including the Board and senior management, GRC professionals, and the line of business managers.
Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “In today’s increasingly complex business environment with stringent industry regulations, globalization and international operations that include extended supply chains, more than ever, organizations can benefit from applying risk to every aspect of their business. An enterprise-wide Single View of Risk supports a risk-based approach to decision making processes, ensuring that organizations understand their exposure to risk and are able to fully take advantage of opportunities and so gain competitive advantage.”
For more information and to register for the Sword GRC Risk Management by Design Workshop please visit:
https://www.sword-grc.com/risk-management-by-design/
