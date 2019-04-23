Pneumatic Tire Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Pneumatic Tire -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pneumatic Tire Industry

Description

Global Pneumatic Tire Market is accounted for $237.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $477.92 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are Growth in Automobile Sector, Increasing radicalization and Technology Advancements. However, fluctuating raw material prices and growing trend of retreading hamper the market growth.

Based on Product, Radical Tires segment is projected to be the growing segment mainly because they are used globally for its ability to deliver numerous benefits that cross ply tires cannot. In the agricultural industry, radial technology has numerous benefits including long tire life, resistance to cuts, punctures and tears, excellent traction, improved handling and fuel economy & smooth ride and operator comfort. Growth of the agricultural sector is expected to augment product demand over the next seven years.

By geography, the North America provides potential growth opportunities in this region. The region has major companies such as Ford Motors Co., and General Motor Co., which have been at the forefront of technological advancements and innovations. Automotive growth in the region primarily U.S. is expected to spur product growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Pneumatic Tire market include Aichi, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Hankook Tire, Kumho Tire Co Inc, Michelin Group, Mitas, Pirelli& C.S.p.A, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, The Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd, TOKAI Solid Tire, Trelleborg Group and V.S. Industry Tyres.

Products Covered:

• Radial Tires

• Cross-Ply Tires

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Two Wheelers

• Four Wheelers

• Aircrafts

• Bicycle

• Motorcycle

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Industrial Vehicles

• Agricultural Vehicles

• Off-Road Vehicles

Type of Scales Covered:

• Replacement

• Orginal Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements +

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

...

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Aichi

10.2 Bridgestone Corporation

10.3 Continental AG

10.4 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

10.5 Hankook Tire

10.6 Kumho Tire Co Inc

10.7 Michelin Group

10.8 Mitas

10.9 Pirelli& C.S.p.A

10.10 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

10.11 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

10.12 The Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd

10.13 TOKAI Solid Tire

10.14 Trelleborg Group

10.15 V.S. INDUSTRY TYRES

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Pneumatic Tire Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 2 Global Pneumatic Tire Market Outlook, By Product (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 3 Global Pneumatic Tire Market Outlook, By Radial Tires (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 4 Global Pneumatic Tire Market Outlook, By Cross-Ply Tires (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 5 Global Pneumatic Tire Market Outlook, By Vehicle Type (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 6 Global Pneumatic Tire Market Outlook, By Two Wheelers (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Continued...

