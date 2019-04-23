Biofortification Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Biofortification -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Biofortification Market is accounted for $71.80 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $151.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Increasing funds for agrigenomics, demand for high nutritional content foods, technological advancements and high growth in emerging economies are expected to boost the market’s growth. However, factors such as less awareness and restriction on the production of genetically modified crops are restricting the market.

Biofortiﬁcation, the process of breeding nutrients into food crops, provides a comparatively cost-effective, sustainable, and long-term means of delivering more micronutrients. This approach not only will lower the number of severely mal-nourished people who require treatment by com-plementary interventions but also will help them maintain improved nutritional status. Moreover, biofortiﬁcation provides a feasible means of reaching malnourished rural populations who may have limited access to commercially marketed fortiﬁed foods and supplements.

By Crop, Sweet Potato segment held steady market growth due to significant source of energy in the human diet for centuries due to its high carbohydrate content. Based on geography, Asia Pacific acquired largest market share owing to the increasing consumer demand for high nutritional food ingredients which will propel the demand for this crops in the region.

Some of the key players in Biofortification market include Dowdupont, BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, Agro Biosciences Inc., Intertek, Lemnatec, Charles River and Monsanto.

Crops Covered:

• Pearl Millet

• Beans

• Wheat

• Corn

• Rice

• Cassava

• Sweet Potato

• Other Crops

Target Nutrients Covered:

• Vitamins

• Iron

• Zinc

• Other Target Nutrients

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario

...

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Dowdupont

9.2 BASF

9.3 Bayer

9.4 Syngenta

9.5 Agro Biosciences Inc.

9.6 Intertek

9.7 Lemnatec

9.8 Charles River

9.9 Monsanto

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Biofortification Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 2 Global Biofortification Market Outlook, By Crop (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 3 Global Biofortification Market Outlook, By Pearl Millet (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 4 Global Biofortification Market Outlook, By Beans (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 5 Global Biofortification Market Outlook, By Wheat (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 6 Global Biofortification Market Outlook, By Corn (2016-2026) (US $MN)

