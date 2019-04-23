Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026

Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Description

Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers market is accounted for $1,425.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,050.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as rising demand for convenient packaging, increase in the adoption of ready-to-eat meals and consumers busy lifestyle are boosting the market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are restraining market growth.

Most plastics deform at high temperatures but dual-ovenable trays & containers can resist when heat applications are high and are bakeable in any conventional or microwave oven without melting or de-forming. They keep the oven clean and preserve the food contained in it. The material used for the dual-ovenable trays & containers provides outstanding shelf life extension and appearance appeal.

Based on material, the CPET (Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. CPET is the most versatile option for ready meals attributed to easily seal and most affordable. CPET trays withstand temperatures from -40 to +220° C. By geography, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period in the region due to an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat meals.

Some of the key players profiled in this market include Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, Genpak, LLC, Evergreen Packaging, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Oliver Packaging & Equipment Co., MCP Performance Plastic Ltd, CiMa-Pak Corporation, PinnPACK Packaging LLC, PAC Food Pty Ltd., Sanplast Ltd, Pactiv LLC and Plastic Package, Inc.

Products Covered:

• Bowls

• Lids

• Trays

• Clamshells

Materials Covered:

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate (C-PET)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Paperboard

• Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (A-PET)

• Other Materials

End Users Covered:

• Snacks food

• Frozen Food

• Meat, Seafood & Poultry

• Ready to eat meals

• Bakery Products

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

....

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Bemis Company, Inc.

10.2 Sealed Air Corporation

10.3 Dupont Teijin Films

10.4 Genpak, LLC

10.5 Evergreen Packaging, Inc.

10.6 Sonoco Products Company

10.7 Oliver Packaging & Equipment Co.;

10.8 MCP Performance Plastic Ltd

10.9 CiMa-Pak Corporation

10.10 PinnPACK Packaging LLC

10.11 PAC Food Pty Ltd.

10.12 Sanplast Ltd

10.13 Pactiv LLC

10.14 Plastic Package, Inc

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 2 Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market Outlook, By Product (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 3 Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market Outlook, By Bowls (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 4 Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market Outlook, By Lids (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 5 Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market Outlook, By Trays (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Continued...

