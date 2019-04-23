Instagram with Candice Georgiadis: What's in a Picture and Boosting Your Business Customer Service

Vivek Chugh, Founder of Listables Melanie Deziel, Founder of StoryFuel Candice Georgiadis

Instagram, not only good for pictures but a business account allows for customer service interactions with short cut keys

A picture speaks a thousand words right? So you better make sure your pictures do that.” — Vivek Chugh

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwich, CT – Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.The world of Instagram continues to see major gains for businesses. Not just the #pictureoftheday app anymore, but a solid business tool that when used correctly brings a lot of power to your mobile device. From customer service 'quick replies' to drawing customers/followers in with relevant pictures.When it comes to customer service, Candice Georgiadis interviews Melanie Deziel, Founder of StoryFuel, and we find some interesting ways to leverage Instagram's 'Quick Replies' from a customer service standpoint. Below is an excerpt of the full interview.“Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.MAXIMIZE YOUR BIO LINK WITH LINKTREE: One of the key challenges on Instagram is the inability to drive traffic with clickable links in your comments and post captions. This has resulted in the ubiquitous use of the phrase “link in bio.” But Instagram only allows you to have one link in your bio, which can limit your ability to promote multiple links at once, or make it so that you have to be editing your bio all the time when your business priorities change. Instead, try a tool like LinkTree, which allows you to have multiple links in your bio, so you can link to all of your relevant promotions, pages, sites and campaigns. In my Instagram profile, I used to have to decide between linking to my website, other social platforms, or my latest lead magnet available for download. Now that I’ve started using LinkTree, I’m able to include links to my website, my speaker booking page, my downloadable Story Idea Guide, and links to my favorite products featured in recent posts.FOLLOW HASHTAGS TO FIND YOUR TRIBE: In December 2017, Instagram introduced the ability to follow hashtags the same way you follow users. When you follow a hashtag, selected posts with that tag appear in your feed. While this might be a cool way to get more content you like in your feed, it’s also a great way to keep an eye on your industry, monitor your competition, engaged with potential clients and connect with future customers. The key is to think carefully about the tags that these groups use, follow the tag, and make an effort to engage with these posts when they appear in your feed. As a brand storytelling keynote speaker, I want to make sure that I’m engaging with my fellow speakers as well as event organizers who may be interested in booking me. To that end, I’ve followed relevant hashtags like #keynotespeaker, #callforspeakers, and #professionalspeaker, so that I see posts from these people in my feed, even if I’m not following them individually. I make a point to like and add meaningful comment whenever I can, so that I’m part of the conversation and consistently connecting with new colleagues and potential clients.SECRETLY TAG YOUR STORIES: We know the power of hashtags to help people find our profile posts on Instagram, but we can often forget that the same discovery can happen with our Stories.” Read the rest of this answer and the interview over on Candice Georgiadis' website. Expanding on the business use of Instagram is Vivek Chugh, founder of Listables. In the interview by Candice Georgiadis, Vivek Chugh discusses how the images you post in Instagram really do speak to your existing as well as potential customers. With the advent of 'Stories', Instagram has opened the doors to another avenue for getting your message across and Vivek Chugh discusses some of the advantages of using this in the '6 ways we leverage Instagram' section of the interview “Content marketing. Instagram, maybe more than every other platform is all about quality content. A picture speaks a thousand words right? So you better make sure your pictures do that. Otherwise why will people follow or engage with your photos?Use stories. We try and use Instagram stories as often as possible. It is a great easy way to communicate with your followers and the best part about it, many people don’t use it. So while you are competing for screen time on your followers time line, when they are viewing stories, less people are posting so you will show up more often.Engage with your followers and other users. It is important to take some time each day to engage with your followers and other users who might be interested in your business. Like their photos, make a comment, even repost one of their images.”We continue to see Candice Georgiadis interview people that not only are interesting but bring real world knowledge that can be used immediately to further enhance your social media presence, build your brand and business image. These are key to being successful in today's fast paced social media centered world.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. About Candice Georgiadis: Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude's Children's hospital.

