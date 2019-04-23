Local Entrepreneur Raises Nearly $100k for Your Grateful Nation

Veteran and successful business owner shares advice while raising funds for veteran charity at gala in Atlanta.

Most SOF personnel do not understand that there is an enormous opportunity outside the traditional commercial careers that most SOF personnel focus on and I wanted them to be aware that.” — Bruce Parkman

Colorado Springs, CO: Local entrepreneur Bruce Parkman, CEO of a private global company and founder of two veteran charities was the keynote speaker and auctioneer for Your Grateful Nation gala in Atlanta, Georgia. The charity event raised funds to assist US Special Operators as they transition from their service to the private sector.

The gala, held at Cox Communications Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 17th, was a fundraising event to support charity costs and operations. Mr. Parkman was a panel member on entrepreneurship discussing the options and benefits associated with acquiring and running a company. “Most SOF personnel do not understand that there is an enormous opportunity outside the traditional commercial careers that most SOF personnel focus on and I wanted them to be aware that, depending on their focus and goals, this could be something to look at,” said Parkman.

“I have hosted or attended numerous events associated with SOF transition, assisting our wounded warriors and this organization provides the best transition services I have ever seen. The quality of the personnel on the boards, the efforts they make to address all aspects of transition from planning, to networking, public speaking and helping them understand the various options they have when the leave the military is unsurpassed,” said Parkman.

At the gala, Mr. Parkman spoke on his transition from Green Beret and Special Forces Sergeant Major to business owner, investor and founder of two SOF related charities and then helped the Vice Chair, Rob Kirila, a Retired Special Forces Colonel, to encourage the crowd to support this foundation

“We invited Bruce to Atlanta knowing that his presentation style would inspire our attendees. In his 20-minute presentation, Bruce touched their hearts and challenged their intellect. From the depths of unemployment despair to the heights of selling his first multi-million-dollar company, what stands out most with Bruce is his authenticity and empathy for all people. Your Grateful Nation and the citizens of Atlanta were treated to a night they would otherwise never experience if not for Bruce,” said Kirila.

About Bruce Parkman: Mr. Parkman is a resident of Woodland Park, CO and is the Chief Executive Officer of MainNerve, a provider of end-to-end Defense Grade™ cyber security services, and CEO of Blue Light, the leading provider of analytic training, software development, service and support for IBM i2 Analyst Notebook in the U.S. Mr. Parkman spent 21 years in the US Army, including 18 years as a Green Beret serving in a variety of assignments in 7th and 10th Special Forces Groups and with the U.S. Army Special Warfare Center and School before retiring as a Sergeant Major in May of 2001.

About Your Grateful Nation: Your Grateful Nation., a charity founded by U.S. Navy Seal Rob O’Neill focuses on helping Special Operations Forces personnel prepare themselves to transition from Special Operations to civilian careers. It is a non-profit organization, was created by a group of industry leaders and veterans committed to providing support, guidance, and a clear roadmap for military heroes as they enter the next phase of their lives. YGN offers a variety of services to make the transition from the “battlefield to the boardroom” a great experience.



