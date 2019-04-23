VANITY FAIR QUOTES PAUL DAVID POPE ‘DIRECTION NATIONAL ENQUIRER WAS HEADING HAD MY FATHER TURNING OVER IN HIS GRAVE’

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- A powerful statement released by Mr. Paul David Pope , patriarch, author, entrepreneur and son of the founder of The National Enquirer, made headlines across the country, including on a major story in VANITY FAIR “The direction the paper was heading in had my father turning over in his grave.”The article in VANITY FAIR and over dozens of other national media speculated whether The National Enquirer’s new owner “can leave Trump and Bezos behind.”“At this point, can the Enquirer really recover from its massive audience decline, let alone the damage that was inflicted by the Trump and Bezos scandals,” VANITY FAIR wondered.According to Paul David Pope, son of late, legendary National Enquirer creator Generoso “Gene” Pope Jr., who died in 1988, leading to the tabloid’s sale in 1989 to the company that would become A.M.I., “Under my father the paper had represented no-holds-barred journalism, but then under David Pecker it got snarled up in politics and blackmail.” “My father’s paper changed society and the world as we know it,” said Paul David Pope.Pope has watched the paper not only decline but its format and mission also change which has affected the tabloid that his father grew and built into a powerhouse newspaper. Pope’s format and foundation shaped the tabloid world and continues to do so based on his style, investigative reporting and his resilient mission to get the photos and stories that the world wanted.“When my father ran the paper, it was that paper millions would grab at the checkouts as a place to escape to and see what’s really happening in the celebratory world,” said Pope. “This was his mission, to give people an experience and a real look at the wild world we live in from a journalist stand point,” added Paul David Pope.In a recent article, Paul’s quote about his father ran as the headline, that hit the internet that circulates to over 16.5 million, writer Joe Pompeo story has generated even more interest in the story behind the paper, the history of the paper and the future of The National Enquirer.“THE DIRECTION THE PAPER WAS HEADING IN HAD MY FATHER TURNING OVER IN HIS GRAVE”: WITH A NEW OWNER, CAN THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER LEAVE TRUMP AND BEZOS BEHIND?Newsstand scion James Cohen is taking over the legendarily scurrilous Ur-Tabloid. But is David Pecker really gone?



