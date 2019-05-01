Dr. Beata Grochowska All Set to Open Her New Practice for Regenerative Medicine

Dr. Beata Grochowska Regenerative Medicine of Buckhead

Dr. Grochowska has announced that she is all set to open her new practice for regenerative medicine on May 30th 2019.

We understand that there are a lot of men and women who want to improve their sexual wellness. We strive to offer exactly that, so that patients at large can benefit from it starting on May 30th!” — Dr. Beata K. Grochowska, MD

BUCKHEAD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Beata Grochowska has announced that she is ready to open her new regenerative medicine practice. The new center will serve Georgia residents in the Atlanta and Buckhead area. Dr. Grochowska’s center aims to offer upstanding healthcare experiences to those who have chosen regenerative therapies to relieve conditions like ED., Peyronie’s disease and thereby enjoy better sexual wellness.

Further, the center also uses regenerative medicine treatments to address common issues from menopause to lack of sex drive. Dr. Grochowska and her staff make use of Smart Wave technology, a method that has earned its usefulness in eliminating stretch marks and reducing cellulite, among other cosmetic and health-related benefits.

The objective at Regenerative Medicine of Buckhead is not merely to treat the symptoms, but to make sure that the well-being of the patient is thoroughly improved as well. With regenerative medicine’s state-of-the-art solutions, Dr. Beata Grochowska has yielded groundbreaking results.

Those who are experiencing difficulties in their sex life, or want reach their body image goals should make it a priority to visit https://regenerativemedicineofbuckhead.com/ and explore the different aspects of regenerative medicine that Dr. Grochowska’s practice has to offer.

About Regenerative Medicine of Buckhead

Regenerative Medicine of Buckhead aims to bring about the right kind of positive changes in the sexual wellness of an individual. The clinic utilizes the best solutions, and with their experience; have managed to administer the right healthcare solutions for plenty of patients.



