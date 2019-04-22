The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa – the Ultimate Celebration Location

The iconic Texas Oak is the setting for many events and celebrations.

The Houstonian makes planning special occasions easy with nearly 50 venues on the stunning 27-acre property.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From ballrooms to boardrooms, stunning outdoor views, and quaint restaurant experiences The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has a venue for every special occasion. Attention to detail, quality service, and event planning support ensure a top-of-the-line experience and have made The Houstonian everyone’s favorite celebration location.

Everything is bigger in Texas including The Houstonian’s 33,890 square feet of indoor banquet and event space which includes two ballrooms and flexible layouts for every occasion. The event spaces at The Houstonian are perfect for graduation parties, showers, family reunions and weddings for up to 600 guests or an intimate gathering of 25 people. TRIBUTE, the hotel’s newly remodeled restaurant also boasts two exclusive locations for wining and dining. The Wine Room (aka Table 67) and Party Table with its own table-side, bar trolley and outdoor views, are available by reservation, and are perfect for hosting an intimate dinner for 12 guests, or a romantic dinner for two.

Outdoor events are just as grand at The Houstonian with over 87,000 square feet of entertainment space available. A poolside soiree on the wooded event deck at Arbor Grill, a party on the hotel’s expansive greenspace the Meadow, or wine tasting under the century-old Live Oak tree are just a few of the endless possibilities for outdoor celebrations. The back lawn, and quaint and elegant rooms of the historic Manor House estate restaurant are also popular entertainment venues for indoor and outdoor parties.

Guests may request Mrs. Barbara Bush’s chocolate chip cookies for their parties, to be served to guests or give as wrapped-with-a-bow party favors. The Houstonian was given permission from Mrs. Bush to share her famous recipe and they are made in the Houstonian’s in-house pastry kitchen.

Dropbox Photos

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Special Offer:

$5 Bubbles & Mimosas in May & June

Book a special occasion at The Houstonian in May or June and receive sparkling wine or mimosas for only $5 per glass. For Manor House lunches and brunches, and Houstonian Hotel special occasion venues call 713-812-6932 or email Celebrations@Houstonian.com. For party table or Wine Room reservations at TRIBUTE please call 713-685-6713.

Special occasions must be booked in advance, and are subject to availability. Catering orders and dining in TRIBUTE must include entrees for all guests. Offer does not include tax and gratuity. Offer is available for existing business.

# # #

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic, warm and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and two classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 250 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 21 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

http://www.houstonian.com

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.