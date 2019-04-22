SouthStar Bank Pledges up to $25k in Franklin Relief Funds

FRANKLIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SouthStar Bank has opened an account dedicated to relief efforts for the Franklin tornado and pledges to match contributions up to $25,000.Many of the Bank’s team members reside in Franklin and have seen firsthand the tragedy of the situation. “It’s sad to see the destruction, but I’m more proud every day to live in Franklin. Everyone is coming out to help where they can,” says Franklin Branch Executive Justen Salcido.The SouthStar Bank Board of Directors, led by Chairman Paris Schindler of Houston, came together and agreed that the bank would make a contribution for the benefit of the community, and hope that the match incentive will help to raise $50,000 in relief efforts. Funds will remain within the local community to best serve those affected.If you wish to make a donation by check, it should be made out to Franklin Tornado Victims Relief. Debit or credit card donations can also be processed over the phone, please call SouthStar Bank Franklin at 979.828.4168. The following information will be required for debit or credit transactions: Name on card, amount, card number, expiration date, billing zip code, security code, street or box #, and the donor's email or cell phone number for purposes of sending a receipt.All 15 SouthStar Bank branches will accept donations through May 10. Locations within Robertson County include Bremond, Calvert, Franklin and Hearne.For more information, contact the SouthStar Bank Franklin Branch at 979.828.4168.About SouthStar BankSouthStar Bank, S.S.B. (headquartered in Moulton, TX) specializes in residential mortgage, real estate and construction lending, operating 15 full-service branches across the Central Texas region.SouthStar Bank is one of the largest independent banks in Texas and holds an impressive 5-Star rating by Bauer Financial. Southern Bancshares (Houston, TX) holds majority ownership of SouthStar Bank. All loans subject to approval. Other fees and restrictions may apply. Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC, NMLS # 410624.###



