Chicagoland Chimney Experts, Lindemann Chimney Service, Offer Springtime Services for those Heavily Used Fireplaces

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago might be the Windy City, but in the wintertime, that wind carries with it some brutal cold and lake-effect snow. Homeowners across the area rely on their fireplaces to keep them warm and comfortable despite the blustery conditions outside, and come springtime, they know some chimney service is in order along with the rest of their spring cleaning to-do lists. These homeowners call on Lindemann Chimney Service to provide them with important chimney cleaning, inspection, and repairs.

Lindemann Chimney Service is headquartered in beautiful Lake Bluff and serves the entire Chicagoland area. They provide outstanding chimney services that are second to none, including inspections, professional cleanings, and various repairs that will keep you and your family safe and warm. Though many homeowners think they can wait until fall for necessary chimney repairs, this can actually be detrimental. According to the Lindemann Chimney Service experts, many common issues seen with chimneys and fireplaces after the heavy-use heating system can allow significant water leaks and, ultimately, structural damage to homes.

Things like chimney caps and flashing can easily become damaged during the winter, especially under heavy snow and due to the seemingly endless freeze and thaw cycle. Rather than taking their chances and allowing the spring rains to penetrate broken masonry or flashing, diligent homeowners contact Lindemann Chimney Service early in the springtime season to check for these issues.

Ultimately, many of these homeowners end up saving themselves thousands – if not tens of thousands of dollars – just by catching common problems early on and preventing rainwater from penetrating into the home where it can cause rot and mold and perhaps even attract insects. What’s more, according to the Lindemann Chimney Service team, springtime is one of their least busy times of year, so homeowners who schedule their services now can do so on their own time.

If you used your fireplace heavily throughout the previous winter and you are interested in having it cleaned, inspected, and repaired before the spring rains set in to stay, contact the experts at Lindemann Chimney Service at 847-739-4199 or schedule your appointment online. You can also visit their website to learn more about the numerous professional chimney services they can offer both now and in the future.

About the Company: Lindemann Chimney Company has become one of the most popular chimney cleaning, repair, and inspection companies in the Chicagoland area due to their uncompromised integrity, exceptional customer service, and their desire to have a positive impact on the world around them. They treat each of their clients like family, and despite the broad reach of their company, customers appreciate the small business feel. With more than 40 years of experience and numerous positive testimonials from clients across the region, Lindemann Chimney Service strives to focus on today’s chimney safety and make the industry better in the future, as well. For more information please visit https://www.lindemannchimneyservice.com/.





