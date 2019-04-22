Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Viterion 
Care Innovations/Intel/GE 
Polycom 
Logitech 
AT&T 
Verizon 
Honeywell 
Samsung 
Anthem, Inc 
Philips

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
domestic 
transnational

Market segment by Application, split into 
media 
Communication 
Medical care

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 domestic 
1.4.3 transnational 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 media 
1.5.3 Communication 
1.5.4 Medical care 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Market Size 
2.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Viterion 
12.1.1 Viterion Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.1.4 Viterion Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Viterion Recent Development 
12.2 Care Innovations/Intel/GE 
12.2.1 Care Innovations/Intel/GE Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.2.4 Care Innovations/Intel/GE Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Care Innovations/Intel/GE Recent Development 
12.3 Polycom 
12.3.1 Polycom Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.3.4 Polycom Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Polycom Recent Development 
12.4 Logitech 
12.4.1 Logitech Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.4.4 Logitech Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Logitech Recent Development 
12.5 AT&T 
12.5.1 AT&T Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.5.4 AT&T Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 AT&T Recent Development 
12.6 Verizon 
12.6.1 Verizon Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.6.4 Verizon Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Verizon Recent Development 
12.7 Honeywell 
12.7.1 Honeywell Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.7.4 Honeywell Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Honeywell Recent Development 
12.8 Samsung 
12.8.1 Samsung Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.8.4 Samsung Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Samsung Recent Development 
12.9 Anthem, Inc 
12.9.1 Anthem, Inc Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.9.4 Anthem, Inc Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Anthem, Inc Recent Development 
12.10 Philips 
12.10.1 Philips Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Introduction 
12.10.4 Philips Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence  Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Philips Recent Development

Continued...                       

 

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology


