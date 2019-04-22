M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024
M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adidas
Boston Scientific
Eurotech
Fitbit
Garmin
Google
Jabra
Jawbone
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Meta Watch
Motorola Solutions
Nike
Pebble
Plantronics
Polar Electro
Recon Instruments
Samsung
Sony
Zephyr Technology
AGT International
Carriots
Cisco
Davra Networks
Flutura
IBM
ILS Technology
Maven Systems
Northwest Analytics
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wristwear
Headwear and Eyewear
Neckwear
Bodywear
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Enterprise and Industrial Applications
Other Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
