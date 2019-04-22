M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

This report focuses on the global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adidas

Boston Scientific

Eurotech

Fitbit

Garmin

Google

Jabra

Jawbone

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Meta Watch

Motorola Solutions

Nike

Pebble

Plantronics

Polar Electro

Recon Instruments

Samsung

Sony

Zephyr Technology

AGT International

Carriots

Cisco

Davra Networks

Flutura

IBM

ILS Technology

Maven Systems

Northwest Analytics

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wristwear

Headwear and Eyewear

Neckwear

Bodywear

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise and Industrial Applications

Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wristwear

1.4.3 Headwear and Eyewear

1.4.4 Neckwear

1.4.5 Bodywear

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Enterprise and Industrial Applications

1.5.5 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Size

2.2 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adidas

12.1.1 Adidas Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.1.4 Adidas Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.2 Boston Scientific

12.2.1 Boston Scientific Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.2.4 Boston Scientific Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

12.3 Eurotech

12.3.1 Eurotech Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.3.4 Eurotech Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Eurotech Recent Development

12.4 Fitbit

12.4.1 Fitbit Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.4.4 Fitbit Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Fitbit Recent Development

12.5 Garmin

12.5.1 Garmin Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.5.4 Garmin Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Garmin Recent Development

12.6 Google

12.6.1 Google Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.6.4 Google Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Google Recent Development

12.7 Jabra

12.7.1 Jabra Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.7.4 Jabra Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Jabra Recent Development

12.8 Jawbone

12.8.1 Jawbone Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.8.4 Jawbone Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Jawbone Recent Development

12.9 Johnson & Johnson

12.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.10 Medtronic

12.10.1 Medtronic Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction

12.10.4 Medtronic Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.11 Meta Watch

12.12 Motorola Solutions

12.13 Nike

12.14 Pebble

12.15 Plantronics

12.16 Polar Electro

12.17 Recon Instruments

12.18 Samsung

12.19 Sony

12.20 Zephyr Technology

12.21 AGT International

12.22 Carriots

12.23 Cisco

12.24 Davra Networks

12.25 Flutura

12.26 IBM

12.27 ILS Technology

12.28 Maven Systems

12.29 Northwest Analytics

12.30 SAP

Continued...

