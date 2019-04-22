Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024" To Its Research Database

This report focuses on the global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Adidas 
Boston Scientific 
Eurotech 
Fitbit 
Garmin 
Google 
Jabra 
Jawbone 
Johnson & Johnson 
Medtronic 
Meta Watch 
Motorola Solutions 
Nike 
Pebble 
Plantronics 
Polar Electro 
Recon Instruments 
Samsung 
Sony 
Zephyr Technology 
AGT International 
Carriots 
Cisco 
Davra Networks 
Flutura 
IBM 
ILS Technology 
Maven Systems 
Northwest Analytics 
SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Wristwear 
Headwear and Eyewear 
Neckwear 
Bodywear 
Other

Market segment by Application, split into 
Consumer Electronics 
Healthcare 
Enterprise and Industrial Applications 
Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Wristwear 
1.4.3 Headwear and Eyewear 
1.4.4 Neckwear 
1.4.5 Bodywear 
1.4.6 Other 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Consumer Electronics 
1.5.3 Healthcare 
1.5.4 Enterprise and Industrial Applications 
1.5.5 Other Applications 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Size 
2.2 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Adidas 
12.1.1 Adidas Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.1.4 Adidas Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Adidas Recent Development 
12.2 Boston Scientific 
12.2.1 Boston Scientific Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.2.4 Boston Scientific Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development 
12.3 Eurotech 
12.3.1 Eurotech Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.3.4 Eurotech Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Eurotech Recent Development 
12.4 Fitbit 
12.4.1 Fitbit Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.4.4 Fitbit Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Fitbit Recent Development 
12.5 Garmin 
12.5.1 Garmin Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.5.4 Garmin Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Garmin Recent Development 
12.6 Google 
12.6.1 Google Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.6.4 Google Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Google Recent Development 
12.7 Jabra 
12.7.1 Jabra Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.7.4 Jabra Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Jabra Recent Development 
12.8 Jawbone 
12.8.1 Jawbone Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.8.4 Jawbone Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Jawbone Recent Development 
12.9 Johnson & Johnson 
12.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development 
12.10 Medtronic 
12.10.1 Medtronic Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Introduction 
12.10.4 Medtronic Revenue in M2M, IoT & Wearable Technology Ecosystems Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Medtronic Recent Development 
12.11 Meta Watch 
12.12 Motorola Solutions 
12.13 Nike 
12.14 Pebble 
12.15 Plantronics 
12.16 Polar Electro 
12.17 Recon Instruments 
12.18 Samsung 
12.19 Sony 
12.20 Zephyr Technology 
12.21 AGT International 
12.22 Carriots 
12.23 Cisco 
12.24 Davra Networks 
12.25 Flutura 
12.26 IBM 
12.27 ILS Technology 
12.28 Maven Systems 
12.29 Northwest Analytics 
12.30 SAP

Continued...                       

 

