Giving Back; Community Footprints at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is renowned for providing an exemplary service, both to resort guests and to its local community. Dedicated to ‘giving back’, the resort has initiated a number of signature programs that make a positive impact on the Balinese community of Nusa Dua, from fund raising to educational support and turtle conservation. Inspired by Community Footprints, the brand-wide environmental and social responsibility program, the resort focuses its efforts on child well-being, poverty relief and the environment.

“Every initiative, whether it be fund raising for an orphanage, an internship for under privileged youth, or a conservation program, is seen as an opportunity to provide a positive impact on our local community, and it is through this ongoing support that we genuinely hope to make a meaningful difference,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

Many of the resort’s endeavours are led by the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort, who voluntarily dedicate their time to causes, such as fundraising for victims of natural disasters, paying regular visits to Yayasan Wana Seraya – a local home for the elderly to organize fun activities for its aged-occupants.

Other staff-led initiatives included renovation and upgrades at TK Giri Sawangan Kindergarten to provide a more comfortable learning environment for young children. This initiative has helped the school with more than IDR 26 million for the renovation and upgrade of their infrastructure. The Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort also visit Yayasan Hati Mama Orphanage on a weekly basis to conduct English classes and share knowledge and experience from within the hospitality industry, in order to encourage and motivate children to look towards a better future. Meanwhile, the ‘Success for Service’ program is run in partnership with the Oetie Hermawan Foundation, in which disadvantaged youths with high grades are offered internships. Those who are recruited as full-time employees are among the resort’s top performers.

When it comes to the environment, volunteers from The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, help to keep the local surroundings, including its beaches and temples clean and green; while in support of the island-wide ban on single use plastic bags, the resort launch a re-useable cloth bag for employee and guests to use.

Resort guests also have the opportunity to connect with the local community and make a difference through a range of signature Impact Experiences, which can be participated in at a personal level, or as a team-building exercise during corporate meetings. Through the “Shoes for School” program, guests may donate shoes to students, whose academic success is threatened by poverty. This program has successfully donated more than 160 pair of shoes to different schools in Bali. They can also join the Ladies and Gentlemen to plant mangroves – which are crucial to the coastal environment, and release baby turtles to the ocean. Wild turtles lay eggs on the resort’s pristine white sand beach between May and September each year, but the hatchling turtles face many predators, and the resort is dedicated to protecting these creatures until they are big enough to brave the waters of the Indian Ocean. Turtle Release events give people the opportunity to learn about the importance of preserving the local environment and are particularly popular with the resort’s younger guests. Helping to save a life by being an active participant in the turtle release is a memory to last a lifetime.

For more information about Communty Footprints initiatives at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali please contact okta.viandra@ritzcarlton.com or +(62)361 849 8988 or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/indonesia/bali/hotel-overview/community-footprints



About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali , providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury.



The Best Luxury Villa in Bali



