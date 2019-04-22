Parker Prescott Capital Management Reports Q1 Performance of 2019

Small Texas-Based Capital Management Company Sees Impressive Return

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parker Prescott Capital Management is pleased to report its Q1 performance of 2019 (cumulative, un-audited) was an average return of 9.18%. The return was not surprising given the company’s investment approach and the overall timing of the bounce back in the S&P 500.

Additionally, the company maintained a strong cash position throughout Q4 2018; with minimal portfolio turnover in order to facilitate long-biased equities trades of well-known brands if the opportunity presented itself.

The company deploys a conservative stock trading strategy that steers away from day-trading to focus more on a long term, dividend producing, low turnover, and low commission fee customer portfolio. The company’s client stock portfolios consist of well-known brands that produce stable and increasing quarterly dividends.

President & CEO, Chris D. Bentley, stated, "I'm sure some Wall Street traders and other Financial Advisors are going to throw shade on this number but we couldn't be more excited for our clients."

About the Company:

Parker Prescott Capital Management is a Plano, Texas based independent Registered Investment Advisory firm that has a diversified, value-oriented approach with a focus on both long and short term investing opportunities in publicly-held companies.

Disclaimer: Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Therefore, no current or prospective client should assume that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy (including the investments and/or investment strategies recommended and/or purchased by adviser), or product made reference to directly or indirectly on this Press Release or Website, or indirectly via link to any unaffiliated third-party Website, will be profitable or equal to corresponding indicated performance levels. Different types of investment involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment will either be suitable or profitable for a client’s investment portfolio. No client or prospective client should assume that any information presented and/or made available on this Website serves as the receipt of, or a substitute for, personalized individual advice from the adviser or any other investment professional.



