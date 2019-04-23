Private Money Expert Witness to Present at Education Conference

Private money lender's education conference to cover wide range of topics.

CMA provides updates and education for its members on the legal, regulatory and practical aspects of making, arranging and servicing real estate loans in the category of private money.” — Joffrey Long

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joffrey Long will participate in the presentation of several educational presentations at the California Mortgage Association , the premier association for those involved in Private Money (Hard Money) Loans. Joffrey is a member of the Education Committee and the Board of Directors of the association, which provides education, legislative advocacy and networking for those involved in Private Money.CMA provides updates and education for its members on the legal, regulatory and practical aspects of making, arranging and servicing real estate loans in the category of private money. (hard money)Joffrey is the President of Southwest Bancorp, a lender/broker/servicer who makes, arranges, and services real estate loans, including those that would be considered "Hard Money." (Private Money)Expert Witness consultation and testimony is provided by Joffrey Long. More information can be obtained at www.MortgageExpertWitness.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.