The Vitamin Shoppe Defies the FDA and is Selling CBD Edibles & Drops

In a move best described as “the FDA be damned,” the retailer is proceeding to sell ingestible CBD supplements and drops

DENVER, CO, USA, April 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national retailer, the Vitamin Shoppe is now carrying CBD softgels and will also start selling CBD drops before the end of the month.

The Vitamin Shoppe has almost 800 stores throughout the United States, and the CBD products will initially be available in 14 states in addition to Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

Seen as a “shot across the bow” of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Vitamin Shoppe will not limit its offerings to topicals but is selling ingestibles. This move goes counter to numerous FDA pronouncements indicating that CBD is not approved as a food additive because it’s not “Generally Regarded as Safe,” nor as a health, wellness nor nutritional supplement.

The move by the Vitamin Shoppe follows announcements by Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid that they would sell CBD products. However, Walgreens, CVS, and Rite-Aid are at least for now limiting their CBD products to topicals. This announcement by the Vitamin Shoppe, as a national retailer, they would sell ingestible CBD products is a game-changer.

It’s clear that the Vitamin Shoppe’s strategy is to use CBD softgels and drops as a way to remain at the leading edge of nutritional supplements and as a way to attract new customers to its stores.

Other major retailers, including Target, Kroger and Wal-Mart have been sitting on the sidelines regarding selling CBD products of any kind. The question becomes how long other major retailers can avoid offering their customers CBD products. The food industry is also not immune to consumer pressure to carry food products containing CBD. For major Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) food and beverage companies, the question remains how long they can also afford to stay out of the CBD market.

About the Vitamin Shoppe

Founded in 1977, New Jersey-based, the Vitamin Shoppe is a leading omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products. The Vitamin Shoppe is dedicated to helping individuals fulfill their health and wellness needs. The Company is the second largest vitamins, minerals and supplements specialty retailer with over $1 billion in annual revenue. The Vitamin Shoppe has approximately 800 stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The Vitamin Shoppe carries one of the most comprehensive retail assortments in the industry including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products and beauty aids.



