Rodin Younessi Acquires Multiple High-Volume Harley Davidson Dealerships in California

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA , USA, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Racing legend and motorsports enthusiast Rodin Younessi expands his ownership of national Harley-Davidson dealership with the acquisition of two high-volume locations in California. To date, Younessi is an owner of nine Harley-Davidson locations across the U.S. in addition to a Lamborghini dealership in South Florida. Rodin Younessi is now the owner of the Top Rocker Harley-Davidson in Canoga Park as well as the Los Angeles Harley-Davidson of Anaheim, two of the most high-volume motorcycle dealerships on the West Coast. The purchase of Top Rocker (formerly Barger Harley-Davidson) came only a month after Younessi secured a deal for the Los Angeles location. Rodin Younessi purchased the property from Scott Fischer who rebuilt the dealership and significantly increased both its revenues and overall performance before selling.Of the transition to new owner Younessi, George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services commented that it was a true pleasure and that both parties negotiated fairly. Chaconas has been a long-time friend to both Rodin Younessi and past-owner Scott Fischer, and has been instrumental in Younessi’s expansion from Florida. It was Chaconas who introduced Younessi to Fischer when he first showed interest in selling his Harley-Davidson dealership."As always, George was a pleasure to work with,” said Rodin Younessi of the transaction process. “He definitely knows how to make deals happen and I look forward to our continued business and personal relationship. George Chaconas and Performance Brokerage Services are the industry experts in buy-sells, and I would highly recommend them."After acquiring the California dealerships, Rodin Younessi now owns seven high-volume Harley-Davidsons across the country: Space Coast Harley-Davidson in Palm Bay, Florida, Treasure Coast Harley-Davidson in Stuart, Florida, Raging Bull Harley-Davidson in Durham, North Carolina and Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson in Conyers, Georgia in addition to the California locations.Younessi and his team are expected to bring first-class customer experience to the dealership as well as foster a sense of community with local buyers. They intend to attract a host of new riders and maintain their existing following in the area with the philosophies that have helped them excel in other locations. With the grand opening of his Miracle City Harley-Davidson location, Rodin Younessi dedicated a full two weeks of daily events to celebrate with the community and invite locals and interested buyers in to tour the new property. He booked live music, food and drink vendors, celebrity personalities and more to contribute to a lively and inviting atmosphere for all. Rodin Younessi is also known for his dealerships’ charitable contributions, which in the past have included fundraising and community events at his Space Coast dealership and donations of motorcycles to charity auctions and local law enforcement.“We’re very excited to bring our unique energy and customer focus to California with these two new Harley-Davidson locations, and promise to continue providing exceptional service,” Younessi said.



