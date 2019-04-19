Google Turns 15 and Austin Trahern Explains the Best SEO Business Procedures to Help Get in on the Hype

Keeping up with SEO practices is essential to ensuring your business promotion is getting the recognition it deserves.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO , USA, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Google. Throughout the last fifteen years, it has become a euphemism and a standard for search engines. Even those search engines that came before, pale (or have completely died off) during its reign.As Google continues to get stronger throughout the online sphere, its influence continues to shape SEO business procedures. Thankfully, with this milestone Austin Trahern explains the best SEO business procedures to help businesses get in on the birthday hype.Utilize the “O” in Search Engine OptimizationOptimization means to make something the best that it can be. Therefore, of course people want to optimize their search engines. As business people, it is our duty to help that process along. The way that entrepreneurs do this is to optimize our websites and make sure the content is accurate and informative. This is done by producing high-quality content, being transparent and helpful within that content, and keeping the content fresh. The best way to do this is to go through website content and make it fresh. Update older posts with fresh statistics or replace it completely. Add new accomplishments and company news and replace portions of the home page, such as videos and pictures. It is even helpful to find a fresh way to express old information. Anything that keeps the website alive and fruitful will help SEO in 2019.Create Content ClustersContent clusters sound inherently unhelpful. However, this is a form of organization that is ranking well with SEO. This website flow takes different sub genres of information and clumps them together under one common header. For instance, on the homepage, the “About Us” could be a header, which leads to a drop down of different sub genres. These sub-genres could easily include an ideology page, team members page, and even a link to social networks.The reason is because the AIs that detect SEO are all about connecting the dots. Using a content cluster format on your website does a lot of the work for the algorithm. It is already connecting the important points within the website. Therefore, the program only needs to gauge the trustworthiness of the information, instead of finding relating articles strewn throughout the website.TrustworthinessWhether you are worried about getting cat fished or you are looking up information on a business, trustworthiness is important. Search Engines recognize that the information that is rated highly on their results must be accurate and informative. Therefore, it is the website owner’s duty to prove to the Search Engine that they are trustworthy and credible. The way that business owners do this is to have history and notable achievements. That is why it is always important to include any certifications and distinguishing characteristics in the metadata of a site.In summation, with Google turning 15, there are many SEO tips and tricks that can help you hype up your business’ online presence. Austin Trahern has experience with many different entrepreneurs and industries. Using such an already popular event to help expand your online presence is utilizing search engines for their intended purpose; that is to connect people with the information and networks they seek.



