Fitcations Getaways the New Status Symbol of Health & Answer to Productivity Guilt?

Individuals are re-evaluating what they consume and how. Consuming health and wellness has long replaced the status of consuming things.

These fitcations are the new mental health tourism, and it’s based in our bodies chemistry. I’m passionate about teaching others to take it home with them for long term results.” — Liz Galloway

HOLLADAY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals are re-evaluating what they consume and how. Consuming health and wellness has long replaced the status of consuming things. A natural next step in consumers curating their own physiology with the help of experts.

April 20th, 2019 Ubud, Bali – Fitness vacations are some of the fastest growing trends in the wellness market, and long time wellness coach, Liz Galloway provides answers to that markets desire for cathartic physical activity and mental fitness. Galloway curates Fitcations that focus on the neuro-physiology of the human body. Pushing the body to its limits to flip the switch in positive brain chemistry. She kicks off a new immersion retreat in Bali this week with celebrity therapists and coaches, and another in Mexico in August that benefits not only it’s fit attendees but the local community. This is paired with her recent partnership with Venture with Impact, a co-working retreat provider and positive social impact curator.

Wellness is now sought as the new status symbol and Galloway takes her two decades in wellness, fitness and travel to support this growing shift in health and wellness with retreat experiences from Wild Adventure Retreats. Fitcations are one of the most sought getaways because people can enjoy a healthy lifestyle and tangible results without the guilt of traditional retreats indulgences. This is beyond bespoke personal training, and each day is balanced with a full body and mind schedule. Think synapse rewiring and muscle lengthening, that relieves the productivity guilt ingrained in our cultures to constantly achieve. “These fitcations are the new mental health tourism, and it’s based in our bodies chemistry. I’m passionate about teaching others to take it home with them for long term results.” states Galloway.

This neuro-physiological awakening is the answer to relief from our cultural traits of feeling bad about not being overly productive and damaging our physical and mental health.

There are long term benefits here too, with downloadable workbooks, and therapy “memberships.” Galloway collaborates with top industry professionals, and has extended her retreat options to include online coaching access to handpicked fitness and wellness therapists trained in mental health. This is included as an introductory offer with the retreats and clients can use this pre, post or during curated retreats.

Retreats are offered twice a year and individuals are asked to apply to attend.

August 22-27, 2019 Fitcation San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

April 22-27th, 2020 Fitcation Private Adventure Island , Long Caye, Belize

More info at wildadventures.llife

info@wildadventures.life



Wild Adventure Retreats is a boutique outlet for 5-10 day experiential travel retreats focused on small group adventures and fitcations based in the neuro-physiology of the human body and mind for total transformation. Providing on going therapy tools to extend beyond the retreat and be the leader in mental health tourism. Find retreats, founder info., and details at WildAdventures.Life



