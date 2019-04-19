Diabetes Care Devices Market To Grow At A Rate Of 7% Per Annum

The Business Research Company

The Diabetes Care Devices Market from The Business Research Company, offers a sales Strategies, growth analysis, size, segmentation, forecast and much more.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for diabetes care devices reached a value of nearly $30 billion in 2018, having grown at almost 7% since 2014 and is expected to grow at a rate of more than 7.5% to nearly $39 billion by 2022.

Global growth in the historic period resulted from the increase in diabetes prevalence and economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, low healthcare access and preference for oral treatment. Going forward, government initiatives and technological developments will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in future are an increasing availability of alternative treatments and government regulations.

Download A Free Sample Of The Global Diabetes Care Devices Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1836&type=smp

The diabetes care devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of diabetes care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture diabetes care devices used to monitor and control blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. This industry includes establishments that manufacture blood glucose test strips, continuous glucose monitoring devices, and blood glucose meters used to check blood glucose levels; insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors used to inject insulin; and others.

Diabetes care devices are designed to diagnose, monitor or manage type I and type II diabetes mellitus. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce sufficient insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin produced by the pancreas. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar.

The diabetes care market, by value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services within the specified market and geography. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products. Only goods and services traded between entities or to end consumers are included. Whether specifically stated or not, the markets for goods include related services and the markets for services include related goods.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diabetes care devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts diabetes care devices market size and growth for the global diabetes care devices market, diabetes care devices market share, diabetes care devices market players, diabetes care devices market size, diabetes care devices market segments and geographies, diabetes care devices market trends, diabetes care devices market drivers and diabetes care devices market restraints, diabetes care devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The diabetes care devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More: Read Diabetes Care Devices Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Diabetes Care Devices market, Blood Glucose Test Strips (based on the type of the reactive enzyme- Glucose Oxidase-based Blood Glucose Test Strips, Glucose Dehydrogenase-based Blood Glucose Test Strips); Lancing Devices (Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors), global healthcare market.

Data Segmentations: diabetes care devices market global and by country market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; and by product segments – (Blood Glucose Test Strips (based on the type of the reactive enzyme- Glucose Oxidase-based Blood Glucose Test Strips, Glucose Dehydrogenase-based Blood Glucose Test Strips); Lancing Devices (Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries of segments and sub segments by value, by percentage, global healthcare market.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Organizations Covered: Medtronic plc, Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Sanofi, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Abbott Laboratories.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global diabetes care devices market comparison with macro-economic factors, diabetes care devices market size, percentage of GDP, percentage of GDP, per capita average diabetes care devices market expenditure, diabetes care devices market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries, diabetes care devices market size, percentage of GDP, per capita average diabetes care devices market expenditure, by country; diabetes care devices market, regional and country analysis, diabetes care devices opportunity assessment, PESTEL analysis, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Diabetes Care Devices Industry: The report explains over 20 strategies for diabetes care devices companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include companies formulating approaches and strategies to deliver economic value to customers across all segments.

Opportunities for diabetes care devices sector companies: The report reveals the global, diabetes care devices industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 468

Number of Figures: 72

Number of Tables: 100

Interested to know more? Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Diabetes Care Devices Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetes-care-devices-market)

Minor Orthopedic Implants Replacement Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/minor-orthopedic-implants-replacement-global-market-report-2018)

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2018(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-global-market-report-2018)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.