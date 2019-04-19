Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) is a non-volatile memory system made up of NAND flash memory and a storage controller providing high memory capacity, flexibility and less power consumption at a low price. It acts as the primary memory storage for a wide range of products such as smartphones, mobile computing devices and military equipment.

Demand Scenario

The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market was USD 14.2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 20.52 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the increasing usage of mobile phones and consumer electronics products in the region. However, LAMEA region will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to the rising demand for smartphones coupled with the rising number of electronic devices such as laptops, tablets and digital cameras in the region. North America and Europe are also lucrative markets for embedded multimedia card market due to an increase in the use of location-based services, smartphones, mobile applications and consumer electronic products.

Drivers vs Constraints

The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market is mainly driven by an increase in usage of mobile phones and consumer electronics products globally. Also, the growth in the use of location-based services and mobile applications are also anticipated to drive the growth of embedded multimedia card market. However, the growth is hindered by frequent changes in technology leading to the development of more advanced products like Universal Flash Storage (UFS)

Industry Trends and Updates

Toshiba Corporation, a Japanese multinational conglomerate has formed a joint venture with Western Digital’s SanDisk at its Yokkaichi plant dedicated to the development and manufacture of large-density flash-memory chips.

SK Hynix, a South Korean memory semiconductor manufacturer and supplier is in plans to boost investment by investing almost USD 17.8 billion in a new memory chip manufacturing plant where it will produce NAND flash chips.

11. Investment Opportunities

