Winner of Jason Kulpa Wife Scholarship For Military Wives Announced

Jessica Zieran of Yavapai College Arizona has been announced as the winner of the Jason Kulpa Wife Scholarship.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica Zieran of Yavapai College, Arizona is the winner of the $1000 Jason Kulpa Wife Scholarship--a scholarship designed to help student wives with husbands enlisted in the armed forces. To qualify, students were asked to submit a 500-word essay following the prompt “How has your military connection inspired you in your pursuit of higher education?"

In her story, Zieran establishes herself as a leader, a hard worker, and someone with both an excitement for both life and learning. Her story speaks to a desire for continuous learning to support her family in a future career. Zieran also reflects on the difficulties that can come from a relationship with a serviceman as well as the comfort, stability, and courage that they have found in each other.

The Jason Kulpa Wife Scholarship is offered by Jason Kulpa, founder and CEO of UE.co, and his wife. The scholarship was open until April 15, 2019, and drew many talented and passionate applications in its efforts to help lower the financial burden for military families attaining a college degree. Kulpa and his wife offered the scholarship saying "It is our hope that these scholarships will celebrate students who are leaders both in the classroom and in their communities."

If Zieran's enthusiasm for her education, talent in writing, and dedication to her husband are any indication, the scholarship committee couldn't have found a better fit for Mr. Kulpa's objective.

See more scholarships from Jason Kulpa at jasonkulpascholarship.com.





