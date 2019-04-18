Successful Business Man Dedicates Retirement Funds to Support Female Run Marketing Business

Rich serial entrepreneur uses entire business funds to support 100% women operated marketing company

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Alliance United Productions, an international marketing company that serves partners all over the world.Their goal is to help the dying tradeshow approach that manufacturers have been utilizing for decades in order to meet retailers for distribution. But, that’s not their only goal. Their founder, Oliver Kuttner has made it the main focus for the company to be run by women only.“For the climate in this world, it was really important for me as a man with privilege to create opportunities for those who do not have it. I cannot think of anyone more deserving than intelligent, driven women who want an opportunity to see the world and make an impact.” Oliver Kutner, Founder MAU Productions.MAU provides women of different nationalities to have big influence with fashion leaders regardless of their societal ranking. Half of the company’s team is based in Ukraine and the other half, America. So far the company has done productions in Mexico, Iceland, Ukraine, Prague, Italy and more producing results far beyond ordinary marketing companies. With strategic partnerships with female influencers, MAU is helping older manufacturers create evergreen content with some of the top social media icons of the world.“The odds are so stacked in our world. Large corporations succeed and do business as usual. The wealthy continue holding onto their piece. But, evermore it is harder to start something - especially if you are a woman.” Oliver Kutner, Founder MAU Productions.This past year MAU assisted marketing for brands such as Carmen Sol, Adelyn Rae, Colors Dress and . All of these multi million dollar manufacturing companies have expressed frustrations with the dying numbers of participation at the tradeshow venues they normally attend on an annual basis.“I kept thinking to myself, if my company doesn't invest in social influence soon, we may start to dye out just like the show attendance continues to do.” John Sohn, CEO of Colors DressAs MAU Productions continues to change the dynamics of the workplace, they also continue to revolutionize their industry.About Marketing Alliance United‍With the industry's transition into an online concentrated marketing space it’s not only the retailers who are struggling but the wholesalers too. MAU provides wholesalers with photo and video content for use on websites and social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, Shopify, Pinterest, ect. MAU is also the host for the largest influencer fashion show in the industry. https://www.mauproductionsllc.com/event2020



