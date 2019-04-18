Scientology Information Center Delivers Talks on Scientology: From Millennials to Baby Boomers

Ms. Amber Skjelset, Scientology Information Center Manager, answering questions from Miami visitors on April 14th. The Scientology Information Center hosts regular events and receptions for members of the community. The center is open daily from 10am-10pm

The Scientology Information Center in the historic downtown Clearwater Bank Building provides visitors with answers to Scientology and community events.

While the presentations were held on separate days and the guests ages ranged from their 20s to their 80s, the one thing they shared in common was their curiosity about Scientology,” — Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, FL, US, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday April 13th and Sunday April 14th Students from St. Pete College Clearwater Campus and a retirement sight-seeing group from Miami visited the Scientology Information Center receiving talks about Scientology.

“While the presentations were held on separate days and the guests ages ranged from their 20s to their 80s, the one thing they shared in common was their curiosity about Scientology, and their desire to learn about its beliefs and principles for themselves,” said Ms. Amber Skjelset, the Scientology Information Center’s Manager.

During each presentation, Ms. Skjelset welcomed the guests, 45 in all, and provided a description about how the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization located in Downtown Clearwater is the world spiritual headquarters, and that there are Scientology Churches and groups spanning 6 continents and 167 nations.

To give her personal perspective, she shared insight about her upbringing, how using Scientology benefited her in life and how it inspired her to working with the Church for the past 22 years.



Guests watched videos from the new Scientology TV network which provided an overview of the religious services and beliefs of Scientology. Following the videos, guests were able to ask questions, get further information and materials and get any misconceptions cleared up.

One student summed up the talk by saying, “I’ve lived in Largo all my life and I had no idea what Scientology really was. I understand it better now.”

The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10am-10pm for self-guided tours. Group presentations for the community at the Center which can be scheduled by contacting the Manager, Ms. Amber Skjelset, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The 100 year-old historic Clearwater Building was purchased by the Church of Scientology in 1975. Built in 1918, the property originally served as the Bank of Clearwater. In 2015, it was re-opened to the public as the Scientology Information Center where the community can learn about Scientology and its beliefs and founder, L. Ron Hubbard, or attend community events. For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU



