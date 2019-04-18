Alcohol-free Beer Market 2019: Top Global Manufacturers – Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran..

Alcohol-free Beer -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

This report studies the global Alcohol-free Beer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Alcohol-free Beer market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

Aujan Industries

Kirin

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Method

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Man

Woman

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Alcohol-free Beer capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Alcohol-free Beer manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Research Report 2018

1 Alcohol-free Beer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alcohol-free Beer

1.2 Alcohol-free Beer Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Alcohol-free Beer Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Alcohol-free Beer Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Limit Fermentation

1.2.3 Dealcoholization Method

1.3 Global Alcohol-free Beer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Alcohol-free Beer Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Man

1.3.3 Woman

1.4 Global Alcohol-free Beer Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Alcohol-free Beer (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Alcohol-free Beer Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Alcohol-free Beer Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alcohol-free Beer Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Alcohol-free Beer Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Alcohol-free Beer Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Alcohol-free Beer Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Alcohol-free Beer Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Alcohol-free Beer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Alcohol-free Beer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alcohol-free Beer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Alcohol-free Beer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Global Alcohol-free Beer Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Alcohol-free Beer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Alcohol-free Beer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Heineken

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Alcohol-free Beer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Heineken Alcohol-free Beer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Carlsberg

7.4 Behnoush Iran

7.5 Asahi Breweries

7.6 Suntory Beer

7.7 Arpanoosh

7.8 Erdinger Weibbrau

7.9 Krombacher Brauerei

7.8 Weihenstephan

7.11 Aujan Industries

7.12 Kirin

