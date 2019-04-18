Teckost Acquired 18000+ Subscibers in 115 Days, Spread in 135 Countries

IT Spend Monitoring Redefined

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teckost.com aquired 18000 plus subscribers(attached Google Analytics data; watch video) since they went live on 1st January 2019. These subscribers are from 135 Countries. The fiirst-ever product of its kind and it does not promote or sell IT Products and IT Services. They only let their subcribers figure out the best or right prices for IT Hardware, IT Software and IT Services. Its an IT Procurement and Supply Market Intelligence tool for businesses.The User JourneyTeckost.com is a user-friendly product for IT Professionals to pull out the right or best IT pricing for IT Hardware and Software. The registered user has to use their login credentials and to access the product.Simple steps to use the product:1. User logs in with credentials.2. Enters keywords such as laptop , desktop, server , Oracle, Dell, Adobe in the search bar on the home page3. teckost.com would display the pricing of products for the chosen keywords4. Users may choose more than keyword at a time and get the pricing for the specific keywords that were chosen with crisp specificationsFor example, let's say the user wanted to know the prices for two IT Hardware products - laptop and server, the user would type these two keywords in the search bar and teckost.com would pull out the necessary data from its database and display it. Further search refinement is also possible, by typing specific keywords like i5 processor and teckost.com would filter and produce the results for i5 processor based laptop ignoring other specifications like i7 processor. The items chosen by the users can be saved as a project, retrieved, modified as and when required, as it is stored on the cloud and powered by AWS. The users need not use a spreadsheet for IT Project cost estimation and simulation, as teckost.com has an inbuilt price calculator as a substitute to cumbersome spreadsheets.Teckost is a start-up & we are not perfect but trying to be perfect. Our prices published may have some variations as its infeasible for anyone to be accurate before the deal is signed off but we are trying to be accurate by implementing and enhancing the capabilities of our search botsContactSomasundaram ThandavarayanTeckost IT Service Pvt Ltdsundar.am@teckost.com9940661456

Teckost Demo Video



