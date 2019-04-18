Milan Rowe, A New Inclusive Cosmetic Line Created for All Skin Tones, Launches The New Eyeconic Couture Palette

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversity is beauty! Milan Rowe, a new inclusive cosmetic line created for all skin tones, just unveiled The Eyeconic Couture Palette.The Eyeconic Couture Palette is the first eyeshadow palette by Milan Rowe Cosmetics. The palette features seven soft matte shades and five buttery highly pigmented foil shades. Unlike most cosmetic brands in today’s marketplace, Milan Rowe developed the palette to compliment all skin tones and types. The soft matte and shimmer shades are buildable, blendable and easy to use. There are no hidden ingredients. The Eyeconic Couture Palette is vegan approved, talc free, cruelty free and paraben free.Milan Rowe Cosmetics believes that beauty is boundless and cannot be contained to a defined color, race or sexual orientation. The brand is committed to inspiring confidence and self expression in all people. It’s not just a cosmetic line. It is a lifestyle brand demonstrating strength and self expression through the art of makeup. Milan Rowe just launched a new blog entitled “The Muse” inspired by makeup artists and real people just like you. With a passion for designing incredible products, Milan Rowe strives to cultivate and deliver a brand that amazes consumers across the globe.The Eyeconic Couture Palette will be available for purchase on May 1, 2019 (MSRP: $40). To learn more about Milan Rowe, please visit www.MilanRowe.com



